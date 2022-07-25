Zuckerberg sells home for $31 million

Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg has sold his San Francisco house for $31 million, the most expensive home sale in the city this year, according to The Real Deal. The Meta Platforms CEO paid about $10 million for the house in November 2012, according to Redfin. Located in the secluded Liberty Hill neighborhood off Dolores Park, the more than 7,000 square foot house is close to the Mission District and the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center. Built in 1928, the house is on a quarter-acre lot, the listing says. Zuckerberg bought the home months after Facebook went public. In 2013, he and his wife, Priscilla Chan, undertook a multimillion dollar renovation project, with additions including a laundry room, wine room, wet bar, and greenhouse, along with other upgrades, according to SFGate. The tech billionaire owns several other properties in Silicon Valley, Lake Tahoe, and Hawaii, according to Insider. BLOOMBERG NEWS

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up





Advertisement

TELEVISION

Samantha Bee’s show is canceled

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. said it’s canceling “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee,” saying goodbye to a rare female host on late-night TV. Bee covered subjects such as sexual harassment, abortion, and gun regulations from a humorous angle and female viewpoint. The program, which aired recently on Thursday nights, was in its seventh season on Warner’s TBS network. A spokesperson for the channel described the move as a “difficult, business-based” decision and said the company would look for new opportunities to work with the cast and crew. Bee’s show is just one of a number of series canceled by Warner Bros. following its April merger with Discovery Inc. The company halted work on a CNN streaming service. Last year it canceled comedian Conan O’Brien’s long-running show. BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMAKING

Tesla to boost spending

Tesla said Monday it was increasing spending by about $1 billion to ramp up its factories, develop new batteries, and finance other projects. In a securities filing, Tesla said it expected capital expenditures to be $6 billion to $8 billion in 2022, up from an April forecast of $5 billion to $7 billion. The spending increase was one of several disclosures in Tesla’s quarterly report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The automaker also said it was under increased scrutiny from the commission and it lost $170 million on its investment in bitcoin. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has complained recently of startup problems at factories near Berlin and Austin, Texas, describing them as “money furnaces” that were draining resources without producing enough cars. Amid what Musk described as “supply-chain hell,” Tesla’s profit and deliveries declined in the second quarter compared with the first three months of the year, an unusual setback for a company that dominates the fast-growing market for electric cars. In the quarterly report, Tesla also disclosed that it had received a subpoena from the SEC seeking information about the company’s compliance with a 2018 agreement to settle accusations of securities fraud. The subpoena is a twist in a long-running dispute between Musk and the SEC. In 2018, he was accused of misleading investors by saying, on Twitter, that he had financing in place to buy the company back from shareholders. The transaction never took place. NEW YORK TIMES

Advertisement

AIRLINES

Lufthansa union to strike Wednesday

Lufthansa’s ground-crew union called a strike for Wednesday, escalating a crisis at Europe’s biggest airline after staffing shortages caused thousands of flights to be canceled earlier in the summer. The Verdi labor group called for members to take part in industrial action at Lufthansa’s German airport bases, a move that could see check-in personnel and other staff walk out over pay and conditions. The move is likely to worsen the plight facing Lufthansa as it battles to cope with the twin demands of a sharp rebound in travel bookings and the impact of soaring inflation on pay packets. Passengers at airlines and airports across Europe have endured weeks of disruption as chronic worker shortages lead to flight delays and cancellations. BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

INTERNATIONAL

With currency cratering, Zimbabwe to sell gold coins

Zimbabwe has launched gold coins to be sold to the public in a bid to tame runaway inflation that has further eroded the country’s unstable currency. The unprecedented move was announced Monday by the country’s central bank, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, to boost confidence in the local currency. Trust in Zimbabwe’s currency is low after people saw their savings wiped out by hyperinflation in 2008, when it reached 5 billion percent, according to the IMF. With strong memories of that disastrous inflation, many Zimbabweans today prefer to scramble on the illegal market for scarce US dollars to keep at home as savings or for daily transactions. Faith in Zimbabwe’s currency is already so low that many retailers don’t accept it. ASSOCIATED PRESS

WORKPLACE

How to get them back to the office? Air conditioning.

The lure of air conditioning in the office proved to be too much to pass up for many City of London workers during last week’s heat wave. About 60 percent of city employees were at their desks as temperatures peaked, according to data compiled by Google, which tracks the movements of some of its users. The weather was so hot last week that trains were delayed or canceled, schools closed early, and the runway at London Luton airport developed a defect. BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

LABOR

Boeing workers to strike at three factories

Nearly 2,500 Boeing workers at three St. Louis-area factories are prepared to go on strike next month, union officials say, after members voted down the jetmaker’s latest contract offer. The strike is set to begin Aug. 1 at Boeing factories in St. Louis, St. Charles, and nearby Mascoutah Ill., according to an announcement Sunday by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 837. The union contends Boeing is refusing to ‘’adequately compensate our members’ 401(k)’’ after doing away with pensions. WASHINGTON POST

TECHNOLOGY

Apple marks down iPhones in China

Apple announced a rare retail promotion in China on Monday, offering four days of discounts on its top-tier iPhones and related accessories in advance of the launch of its next-generation devices. The company, usually reluctant to alter pricing, will take up to 600 yuan ($89) off the price of its top-line iPhone 13 Proseries between July 29 and Aug. 1, according to a notice on its website. To be eligible, buyers have to use one of a select number of payment platforms, such as Alipay. Certain AirPods and Apple Watch models are also part of the promotion. BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

Target to open three more package-sorting facilities

Target will open three new package-sorting centers during the next year — two in greater Chicago and one in the Denver area — to further its strategy of using stores to handle online orders. The expansion will give Target nine of the mini-warehouses in the United States, and more are planned for the coming years, according to a company statement Monday. The hubs, which receive goods from stores and forward them to customers, are designed to speed local deliveries and cut the shipping costs that typically make online orders less profitable than in-store sales. BLOOMBERG NEWS