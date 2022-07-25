16-year-old boy arrested for gun possession in Mattapan

A teenage boy was arrested in Mattapan last week and charged with gun possession, officials said Monday.

Boston police arrested the 16-year-old, whose identity was not released because of his age, near Norfolk and Babson streets on Friday at around 7:15 p.m., according to a department statement.

Officers saw the teen approach someone on Almont Street and lift his sweatshirt to reveal “what appeared to be a firearm,” before leaving the area on a scooter, according to the statement. After seeing police, the teen began to flee on foot — discarding the gun — but was soon apprehended and placed under arrest, the statement said.