17-year-old boy dies after being struck by car while riding bike in Webster

The boy was lying on the road unconscious when officers arrived and saw “obvious injuries to his head,” the statement said.

Police responded to the area of 21 First St. after dispatchers received multiple calls at 4:07 p.m. reporting a collision between a vehicle and bicyclist, the Webster Police Department said in a statement.

A 17-year-old boy died after he was struck by a car while riding his bike in a residential area of Webster on Sunday, police said.

The boy was placed in an ambulance and taken to UMass Healthcare at Harrington in Webster, where he later died, police said. Authorities did not release the boy’s name but said he had recently turned 17.

The driver of the car remained at the scene, and no charges have been filed, according to Lindsay Corcoran, a spokeswoman for Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.’s office.

The incident is under investigation by the Webster Police Department, State Police, the Worcester district attorney’s office, and the Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council Collision Reconstruction Unit and Drone Unit, authorities said.

“On behalf of the Emergency Services of the Town of Webster, our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the juvenile male,” the police department’s statement said. “Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers, as well as all who have been directly or indirectly affected by this tragedy.”

