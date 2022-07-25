Belchertown man charged with murder in Springfield woman’s 2021 killing

Authorities arrested a 25-year-old Belchertown man on murder and gun charges Monday in connection with a fatal shooting in Springfield last year, officials said.
Officers arrested Victor Oquendo at around 12:55 p.m., outside an apartment block on North Main Street in Belchertown, according to a statement from the Springfield Police Department. The arrest came after investigators connected Oquendo to the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Charleen Figueroa last November, police said.
Police obtained an arrest warrant for Oquendo in Springfield District Court last week that includes a charge of murder, three counts of firearm-armed assault with intent to murder, unlicensed carrying of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building, and malicious damage to a motor vehicle, according to the statement.
He is expected to be arraigned in Springfield District Court on Tuesday, the statement said.
There was no attorney listed for Oquendo in court records.
Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on West Alvord Street in Springfield at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 28, the statement said, and found a woman unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a car. The woman, later identified as Figueroa, had been shot and died from her injuries at the scene.
Meanwhile, Chad Alexander, 32, was shot outside a residence and taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, police said. Alexander died from his injuries on Dec. 11, according to the statement, which did not directly implicate Oquendo in Alexander’s death.
Springfield police did not immediately respond to an inquiry regarding Alexander on Monday evening.
Camilo Fonseca can be reached at camilo.fonseca@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @fonseca_esq.