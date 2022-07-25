Belchertown man charged with murder in Springfield woman’s 2021 killing

Authorities arrested a 25-year-old Belchertown man on murder and gun charges Monday in connection with a fatal shooting in Springfield last year, officials said.

Officers arrested Victor Oquendo at around 12:55 p.m., outside an apartment block on North Main Street in Belchertown, according to a statement from the Springfield Police Department. The arrest came after investigators connected Oquendo to the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Charleen Figueroa last November, police said.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Oquendo in Springfield District Court last week that includes a charge of murder, three counts of firearm-armed assault with intent to murder, unlicensed carrying of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building, and malicious damage to a motor vehicle, according to the statement.