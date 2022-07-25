Boat engine catches fire on whale watching vessel off Plymouth

An engine fire was extinguished on a whale watching and fishing boat off of Plymouth while 54 people were onboard Monday morning, authorities said.

At approximately 10:32 a.m., the Plymouth Harbormaster reported an engine compartment fire aboard a Captain John Boats party vessel and responded to the scene along with the U.S. Coast Guard, the Plymouth Fire Department said in a statement.

The boat was in Cape Cod Bay, about two miles off the coast of Plymouth, when the fire began, the department said. The boat crew quickly extinguished it.