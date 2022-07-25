Boat engine catches fire on whale watching vessel off Plymouth

An engine fire was extinguished on a whale watching and fishing boat off of Plymouth while 54 people were onboard Monday morning, authorities said.
At approximately 10:32 a.m., the Plymouth Harbormaster reported an engine compartment fire aboard a Captain John Boats party vessel and responded to the scene along with the U.S. Coast Guard, the Plymouth Fire Department said in a statement.
The boat was in Cape Cod Bay, about two miles off the coast of Plymouth, when the fire began, the department said. The boat crew quickly extinguished it.
The vessel’s two engines became disabled due to the damage, so it was towed back to shore by a local company with the Plymouth Fire Department escorting them, the department said.
Plymouth firefighters extinguished the remaining flames in the engine compartment once ashore, the department said. Members of the boat’s crew were evaluated on scene by medical personnel.
Plymouth Fire and the Coast Guard’s Investigation Team are actively investigating the fire, the department said.
Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.