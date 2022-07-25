Boston’s heat wave ends today. Next up, showers and thunderstorms.

Humidity levels rose overnight, and we will see impressive levels of moisture Monday setting the stage for showers and thunderstorms. The weather service has posted a heat advisory for Eastern Massachusetts because there will be some sun this morning, allowing temperatures to reach 90 degrees in some areas. When you combine the humidity, it will feel like the mid- to upper-90s. It’s not a guarantee we hit 90 degrees, as there are a lot of clouds, yet for those areas that do, it will be a 7-day heatwave. The longest heat wave in Boston was nine days, and this 7-day one has been quite formidable.

Boston reached 100 degrees Sunday for the first time this season. This was only the 27th time Boston hit 100 degrees since record-keeping began. Though, we did reach that mark a year ago on the final day of June.

If Boston reaches 90 degrees Monday, it will be the 10th time on record a heat wave has lasted 7 days or more. NOAA DATA

I’ve noticed some of my plants really succumb to the drought. Several rhododendrons look as droopy as they do when it’s very cold. This is their way of trying to protect themselves from the lack of moisture. If you notice this in your plants, get a trickle of water around the base of the plant for a couple of hours. The wind and the hot temperatures on Sunday could further exacerbated our drought.

The drought is causing stress on many plants across the region. Dave Epstein

While we do have a chance for showers today, I’m not convinced all of us will see showes — nor do I think everyone will get significant rainfall. An hour of torrential rain that runs off the ground won’t hurt, but we will need multiple rain events that last a while before we’re out of this drought.

There may be a severe thunderstorm watch issued for Monday afternoon and some of those storms could contain damaging wind later in the day. Heavy rain could cause street flooding during in these storms.

The risk for storms will be over between 10 p.m. and midnight, setting the stage for dry and warm weather Tuesday and Wednesday.

Showers and storms were evident Monday morning across northern New England and New York. These will push eastward during the afternoon and offshore tonight. DATA

Those of you loving this heat and humidity will like the forecast into the first week of August. All signs point to more heat and more humidity. This doesn’t mean that every day will be above 90, but we’re definitely going to see multiple 90-degree days for the next couple of weeks.

Upcoming national temperature outlook. NOAA



