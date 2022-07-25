Ch-ch-changes in Providence government could be coming

A nine-member commission led by Council President John Igliozzi has been meeting for months to consider tinkering with the charter, and it recently issued a final report with recommendations. Later this week, the council will vote to place some or all of the proposed changes on the November ballot for voters to decide.

The City Council is meeting at 5 p.m. today to hear from residents about potential changes to the city charter, including moving to a partially elected school board for the first time in more than 50 years.

Here’s a look at what’s being considered.

Elected/hybrid school board

Unlike most cities and towns in Rhode Island, the mayor is responsible for appointing all of the members of the Providence School Board, with the approval of the council. Under the new proposal, five members would be appointed by the mayor to three-year terms, and five residents from five different districts across the city would be elected to four-year terms. The board would not have taxing authority (that’s the council’s job).

It’s worth noting that because the state took control of Providence schools, the school board’s power has been limited. But the board will become more influential if and when the city regains control of the district over the next couple of years.

The purchasing threshold

For the last several years, a city charter provision that requires City Council approval on most contracts valued at more than $5,000 has been criticized as overly burdensome (it was highlighted as a concern in the Johns Hopkins University report on Providence schools, for example). Under the proposed rules, the council would have to approve purchases of more than $15,000 and construction contracts worth more than $35,000.

Appointing directors

Traditionally, the council gets to confirm department directors the way Congress confirms cabinet secretaries. Mayors don’t have to reappoint those department heads at the beginning of their second terms; they just stay in their positions, depriving the council of another approval or disapproval vote. One example of this is Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare, who has clashed with several council members during his 12 years on the job. This charter change would give the council second-term approval authority.

City Council consultants

As it stands now, the council needs a super majority (10 out of 15 votes) to hire its own consultants who aren’t already employed by the city. This would change that rule to a simple majority (8 out of 15).

Council appointee removal

You might recall that last year Council President Igliozzi wanted to replace the city clerk, even though the clerk had a four-year term. There was going to be a bizarre impeachment-type process before the clerk resigned with a generous separation package. Now the council wants to be allowed to remove its appointees by a simple majority vote.

Separately, voters may be asked to require all appointees to be subject to the same personnel regulations as standard city employees.

Board appointees

Currently, the mayor appoints members of the Board of Licenses, Zoning Board, and City Plan Commission, and the council confirms those members. Now the council wants its own appointees to those boards, although it’s unclear how many it would be given.

Other

There are a handful of other potential changes that could be considered, including making the role of chief engineer at the water supply be separate from the general manager. The city may also seek to alter the charter to be gender-neutral when it comes to the board leadership position (from chairman to chair).

