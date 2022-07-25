Man drowns in Mystic Lake in Winchester

Jose Garcia, 56, was found by Stoneham Fire Department divers and removed from the lake at approximately 5:30 p.m. before being pronounced dead at Winchester Hospital, police said.

At 4:37 p.m., Winchester Police and Fire Departments, the Stoneham Fire Department, and State Police responded to a report of a possible drowning of an adult male, police said.

A Chelsea man drowned in Upper Mystic Lake off Sandy Beach in Winchester Sunday afternoon, police said.

Garcia had been swimming in the lake with family members and about an hour after their arrival, another beachgoer noticed that Garcia was in distress in the water, police said. At the time, he was about 35 feet off shore, past the designated swimming area.

The witness yelled for help and called 911, police said.

State Police Detectives assigned to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section are investigating the incident, police said.





