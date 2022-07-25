Cicilline, Nadler urge White House to fund monkeypox clinics

More than 100 organizations endorsed the letter that Cicilline and US Representative Jerrold Nadler, a New York Democrat, sent to President Biden, including the Human Rights Campaign and National Coalition of LGBTQ Health.

PROVIDENCE — US Representative David Cicilline, a Rhode Island Democrat, penned a letter to the White House on Monday urging the administration to dedicate $100 million to sexual health clinics to implement federal monkeypox response efforts.

The two also asked that at least $30 million be dedicated for the sexually transmitted infection field funded through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Division of STD Prevention. The money would be used to ensure clinics can scale outreach efforts, support clinical education to help health care professionals identify and properly diagnose monkeypox and differentiate it from STIs, develop more efficient diagnostic tools, administer vaccines, and bolster the public health workforce.

Monkeypox is a rare disease that causes a rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appear on the face, inside the mouth, and other parts of the body. It can be passed on from one person to the next through any close physical contact with monkeypox blisters or scabs.

“As monkeypox cases continue to rise, states and communities are heavily relying on health clinics’ expertise in disease detection, contact tracing, symptom monitoring, and community education, as well as their community connections, to help slow the spread of this virus,” wrote the congressmen. “In cities across the U.S., clinics that provide essential family planning, sexual health, and other vital services have now been urgently tasked with expanding appointment capacity, acquiring tests and vaccines, and working with local communities to mitigate the spread of monkeypox.”

