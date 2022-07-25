Dorchester man arraigned on charges of dealing drugs inside downtown Boston Macy’s store

A 29-year-old man was arraigned Monday on charges of dealing heroin out of the Macy’s in Downtown Boston, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said.

Edison Arias, of Dorchester, is charged with trafficking heroin under 200 grams, distribution of a Class A substance, and larceny under $1,200, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said in a statement. He was held in lieu of $10,000 bail following his arraignment in the central division of Boston Municipal Court and ordered to wear a GPS tracking device if released, prosecutors said.

An attorney for Arias could not immediately be reached for comment Monday evening.