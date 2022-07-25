Fire breaks out in Concord home, six alarms struck due to heat wave

The department said it responded at about 9 p.m. to the blaze at 119 Sudbury Road, a three-story home just a short walk from the Concord stop on the Fitchburg commuter rail line.

One firefighter was taken to Emerson Hospital for suspected heat exhaustion, the Concord Fire Department said in a statement. No other injuries were reported.

A fire broke out in a large two-family home in Concord on Sunday night, drawing about 65 firefighters from more than a dozen surrounding communities to provide support and relief at the end of a sweltering day, according to officials.

Heavy flames were visible on the second-floor rear porch and had spread inside the home on the second and third floors when firefighters arrived, the statement said.

Advertisement

Six alarms were struck to bring additional firefighters to the scene “due to high temperatures from the heatwave,” the fire department said.

The fire was under control by about 10:25 p.m., the department said. Crews remained at the scene late Sunday night checking for hotspots, the statement said.

All residents who lived in the home were displaced, as the second and third floors were heavily damaged by fire, heat, and water, the statement said.

The property has a total assessed value of $1,795,500, according to town records.

The fire is under investigation by the Concord Fire Department and the Massachusetts State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, the statement said.

Fire crews from Bedford, Lincoln, Lexington, Weston, Acton, Maynard, Sudbury, Hanscom, Wayland, Littleton, Carlisle, Boxborough, Burlington, Stow, Westford, and Chelmsford, as well as Billerica EMS, responded to the scene, the statement said.

“This was great work by everyone involved to get this fire under control and prevent it from causing more damage,” Concord Fire Chief Thomas Judge said in the statement. “I want to thank all of our mutual aid partners that responded and helped to put out this fire in these extreme temperatures.”

Advertisement

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.