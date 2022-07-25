Forecasters: Keep an eye out for strong thunderstorms — and even a tornado

“Some thunderstorms may become strong to severe, producing gusty to damaging straight line wind gusts and torrential rainfall, though a brief tornado is possible as well,” forecasters from the agency’s Norton, Mass., office said Monday morning in a special weather statement.

The storms could pack a one-two punch. One set of storms will develop early Monday afternoon. Then, after a break with some partial sunshine, a second set will develop late Monday afternoon and evening, forecasters said.

Strong to severe thunderstorms could rumble through Southern New England Monday afternoon and evening and a brief tornado could spin up, according to the National Weather Service.

Advertisement

“While flooding is not expected to be a significant risk, localized flooding is possible in urban and poor drainage areas,” forecasters said..

The greatest risk will be approximately from noon to 10 p.m., with storms potentially affecting commuters going home, forecasters said.

“If threatening weather approaches, be prepared to seek shelter in a sturdy building. Have multiple ways to receive later statements and possible warnings,” forecasters said, advising people to stay tuned to local television and media “for the latest on this developing weather situation.”

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center issued a severe thunderstorm watch shortly after 1 p.m. for most of New England and areas in New York and New Jersey.

“Primary threats include... Scattered damaging wind gusts to 65 mph likely A tornado or two possible,” the center said. The watch is in effect until 8 p.m.

By late morning, forecasters had already issued severe thunderstorm warnings for one storm moving from northern Massachusetts into New Hampshire.









Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.