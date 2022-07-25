Funeral services planned for 23-year-old Harvard woman who was found dead in Vermont

Anderson would have turned 24 years old on Sunday, according to an obituary posted on the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home website.

The funeral for Mary Anderson, the Harvard woman who disappeared and was later found dead in Vermont, will be held Tuesday.

Mary Anderson, 23, of Harvard, was found dead in her pickup truck in Vermont. She died from a gunshot wound to the head, authorities said.

In the obituary Anderson was described as “a very sweet, beautiful, compassionate, athletic, and ambitious girl” who graduated from the Immaculate Heart of Mary School in Harvard. She worked at a local horse barn and deli and was very active, the obituary said.

“She enjoyed going to the gym daily, playing basketball, hiking, and many other outdoor activities,” the obituary states. “She was the second oldest of four children and loved spending time with her family and siblings, especially when they traveled and went camping.”

Anderson became the focus of a multi-state investigation after her family reported her missing on July 17. She was found in Vermont two days later dead from a gunshot wound to the head. After her body was discovered in her pickup truck in Brattleboro, Vt., her former fiancé, 34-year-old Matthew A. Davis, was fatally shot by Vermont police when he lunged at them with a knife, authorities said.

Ali Giannino, a close family friend of Anderson’s, said she and other family members believe Davis was waiting for Anderson when she returned to her home in Harvard last Saturday night and kidnapped her.

“She was a beautiful soul, inside and out,” Giannino said in a Globe interview last week. “She didn’t deserve this.”

Vermont State Police said Davis is a “considered a person of interest” in Anderson’s disappearance and death, and they continue to work with law enforcement in Massachusetts and New Hampshire to investigate the circumstances of her death, “including when and where she was killed and whether she was abducted.”

Visiting hours for Anderson’s relatives and friends will be held at the St. Benedict Abbey in Harvard from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday. A funeral Mass will be said Tuesday at St. John the Guardian of Our Lady Parish in Clinton at 9:30 a.m. and burial will follow at Bellevue Cemetery in Harvard, the obituary states.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Anderson’s memory may be made to Immaculate Heart of Mary School, c/o Saint Benedict Center, P.O. Box 1000, Harvard, MA 01451.

A GoFundMe page was also launched to raise money for the Mary Anderson Memorial Fund. As of Monday, donations totaled $23,060.









Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.