Horseneck Beach closed for swimming Monday due to rip currents and Portuguese man o’ war sighting

Horseneck Beach in Westport was temporarily closed for swimming Monday because of dangerous rip currents and a Portuguese man o’ war sighting, state officials said.

At 2:03 p.m. Monday the state Department of Conservation and Recreation tweeted that the waters off Horseneck Beach State Reservation in Westport would be closed for the remainder of the day due to the Portuguese man o’ war sighting “as well as dangerous ocean conditions, including hazardous rip currents.”

The beach and parking areas remain open to the public, officials said in the statement.