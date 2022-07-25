Horseneck Beach closed for swimming Monday due to rip currents and Portuguese man o’ war sighting

Horseneck Beach in Westport was temporarily closed for swimming Monday because of dangerous rip currents and a Portuguese man o’ war sighting, state officials said.
At 2:03 p.m. Monday the state Department of Conservation and Recreation tweeted that the waters off Horseneck Beach State Reservation in Westport would be closed for the remainder of the day due to the Portuguese man o’ war sighting “as well as dangerous ocean conditions, including hazardous rip currents.”
The beach and parking areas remain open to the public, officials said in the statement.
“Unless otherwise posted, the water is expected to reopen to the public tomorrow morning following an assessment of the water area,” the statement said.
Advertisement
The Portugese man o’ war has a balloon-like float that can be blue, violet, or pink in color and long strands of tentacles and polyps that grow as long as 100 feet, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Ocean Service website.
“While the man o’ war’s sting is rarely deadly to people, it packs a painful punch and causes welts on exposed skin,” the website states. “Beachcombers be warned: The stalwart man o’ war may still sting you even weeks after having washed ashore.”
@MassDCR has issued the following recreational advisory for Horseneck Beach State Reservation in Westport: pic.twitter.com/JKlMd6aHd2— MassDCR (@MassDCR) July 25, 2022
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.