Hundreds of Boston residents still without power after Sunday’s punishing heat

A total of 1,178 Boston homes and businesses were without power citywide as of midday Monday, according to Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

A total of 750 customers in the City Point neighborhood were still affected by an outage that began Sunday night at 7:43 p.m., according to Eversource , which expected power to be restored by midday Monday.

Hundreds of Boston residents in South Boston remained without electricity — and air conditioning — on Monday morning after the triple-digit heat Sunday knocked out power.

Boston temperatures reached 100 degrees on Sunday, the sixth and hottest day of a heat wave that has scorched the region over the past week. It was the warmest day of the year so far. The last time temperatures in Boston crossed the 100 degree mark was June 30, 2021.

In Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood, approximately 20,000 customers were struck by a power outage Sunday afternoon, but power was restored by nightfall.

Power outages have been a more common occurrence in the past week as Massachusetts — and much of the country and Europe — endured a punishing summer heat wave.

The Boston Fire Department said Monday they received multiple calls for manhole fires over the weekend, including one in South Boston on Sunday night.

A spokesperson for Eversource said Monday the company was investigating reports of manhole issues.

Reprieve from the heat is should arrive Monday afternoon when heavy thunderstorms are predicted to roll into the region. Temperatures are expected to stay below 90 degrees for the first time in six days, bringing to close a six-day heatwave that filled Boston emergency rooms with heat-related ailments and buckled power systems from Medford to Dorchester.

















