Hyde Park man charged with trying to steal cart of groceries from Star Market in Dorchester

Anthony Tucker was charged with armed robbery and his bail was set at $10,000 cash when he was arraigned Wednesday in the South Boston division of Boston Municipal Court, with the conditions that he stay away from the Star Market and from all victims, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said in a statement. Judge Paul M. Treseler also allowed a motion to revoke bail, prosecutors said.

A 55-year-old Hyde Park man was arraigned last week on a charge that he tried to steal a shopping cart full of groceries from a Star Market in Dorchester while armed with a silver knife, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said Monday.

Tucker’s attorney declined to comment on the case Monday evening.

Officers responded to a report of a person with a knife at Star Market on Morrissey Boulevard on July 19 at about 11:47 a.m., prosecutors said. A victim told the officers that they saw Tucker leaving the store without paying for the groceries and attempted to intervene, according to the statement.

Tucker then allegedly became verbally aggressive toward the victim, yelling, “Don’t stop me; don’t try to stop me!” prosecutors said. He also made threatening gestures, such as motioning toward his waistband, suggesting that he was going to brandish a weapon, according to the district attorney’s office.

Tucker fled without the stolen items after the victim called the police, prosecutors said. Police later found Tucker on Old Colony Avenue and found a large silver knife in his pants, according to the statement.

“Tucker has an extensive history of violent offenses,” prosecutors said.

He is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 19.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.