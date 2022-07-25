Jurors to hear closing arguments in case of woman abducted, assaulted after leaving downtown bar

Peña, 42, has pleaded not guilty to one count of kidnapping and 10 counts of aggravated rape.

The 16-person jury has heard a week of evidence and visited the now-vacant Charlestown apartment where a 23-year-old woman said she was held captive for nearly three days and repeatedly raped after she left a downtown Boston bar in January 2019.

The eight men and eight women, including four alternate jurors, watched numerous surveillance videos tracking Peña’s snowy course as he allegedly led, and at times carried, what appeared to be the intoxicated woman from downtown Boston onto the MBTA Orange Line and to his second-floor apartment in the Bunker Hill public housing development at 49 Walford Way.

They heard from the victim, now 27, as she testified, eyes downcast, in horrific detail about the sexual assaults she endured in a grimy one-bedroom apartment strewn with debris. The woman told jurors Peña threatened to kill her and she believed him.

She didn’t know where she was; she had no clothes, and the front door was locked with a deadbolt that required a key on the inside, she testified. Her last memory of Jan. 19, 2019, the woman said, was feeling tipsy and dancing to a live band at Hennessy’s Bar with her sister and girlfriends.

Jurors also heard testimony from a DNA analyst who said DNA collected from the woman’s body included Peña’s DNA. The chances that it belonged to someone other than Peña was more than one in an octillion, the analyst testified.

If convicted as charged, Peña faces 25 years in prison on the kidnapping charge. Each count of rape is punishable by up to 30 years.

Court filings indicated that Peña’s lawyer, Lorenzo Perez, intended to argue a “lack of criminal responsibility because of mental disease or defect.” Perez did not call a single witness, expert or otherwise, in his client’s defense. Peña did not testify.

During cross examinations, Perez sought to tease out the stranger aspects of Peña’s demeanor and behavior. Peña believed the woman was an answer to his prayers. He told her how happy he was that they could start a family together. Peña wore fingerless gloves at all hours and spoke in baby talk. He made the woman drink whiskey and read silently from a Spanish-language Bible. The woman and other witnesses confirmed it all.

Perez also sought to highlight that Peña never threatened the woman with a weapon. There were sharp knives in the kitchen, he pointed out. There was no gun. Peña never handcuffed, tied, or bound the woman, Perez emphasized.

The jurors never saw Peña in person; the only glimpses they got were through three-year-old photos that showed a young man with a mop of dark hair. Peña now looks radically different — thin and aged with long, wiry graying black hair.

Prone to outbursts, Peña has watched and listened to the trial via Zoom from another floor in the courthouse. A large screen that showed Peña from his remote location has been turned toward the wall ever since one particularly lewd moment during jury selection.

Jurors do not know that Peña had a seven-day stay in June at Bridgewater State Hospital for a mental health evaluation. Peña’s trial judge, Associate Justice Anthony M. Campo, ruled on July 12 that he was competent to stand trial.

