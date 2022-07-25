Leader of neo-Nazi group, two counter protestors due in court

Hood was arrested by Boston police Saturday after he allegedly got into a physical confrontation with a Boston man, identified by police as 27-year-old Seth H. Rosenau, after the Neo-Nazis gathered outside the Loring Greenough House where the drag queen’s story hour had been held.

Christopher R. Hood Jr., 23, of Pepperell, was charged with affray and disturbing the peace. Hood is the leader of the Nationalist Social Club 131 or NSC-131, which was established in 2019, according to the Anti-Defamation League. The ADL and Southern Poverty Law Center have classified NSC-131 as a neo-Nazi group.

The leader of a neo-Nazi group that has made high visibility marches in Boston is due in West Roxbury Municipal Court Monday along with two people who challenged the extremists outside a Jamaica Plain mansion where families had gathered for a children’s drag queen story hour.

Rosenau is also charged with affray and disturbing the peace and is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in the same courthouse.

A third man, Tobias M. Walker, 21, is also scheduled to be arraigned in West Roxbury Monday on charges of disorderly conduct, attempt to commit a crime, and disturbing the peace, according to court records. Police allege Walker, who was on a bike, refused to get out of the way of NSC-131 members as they tried to drive away and punched a window of a car driven by a member.

Some 30 people gathered outside the courthouse Monday morning in support of Rosenau and Walker.

The appearance of Hood and his followers on Saturday marked the second time this month that a sizable group of extremists has staged public demonstrations in Boston. On July 2, about 100 members of Patriot Front marched through the city’s downtown, surprising area law enforcement who said they had no advance warning.

The office of Mayor Michelle Wu said on Saturday that the police department’s civil rights unit is investigating “the targeting of the LGBTQ community members” because the demonstration coincided with the drag queen story hour.

“It’s no coincidence that these cowardly groups from outside our city continue to target Boston as we showcase how representative leadership, empowered communities, and bold policies can have immediate impact,” Wu said in a statement.

The masked demonstrators wore clothing bearing the NSC-131 logo and chanted, “NSC-131,″ according to photographs from the scene and a witness.

As they were leaving the area at about 11:45 a.m., they were followed by a group of counterprotesters, many of whom were riding bikes, police spokesman John Boyle said.

City Councilor Kendra Lara, whose district includes Jamaica Plain, said her office made sure Rosenau and Walker were released Saturday on bail.

Diane W. Spears, president of the board of directors for the Loring Greenough House, said police alerted the venue in advance that the drag queen story hour could be targeted, prompting organizers to postpone the event until Saturday.

Officers were stationed around the property well before the story hour began at 10 a.m., she said. The event had concluded and nearly all of the attendees were gone when the demonstration began, according to Spears.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden released a statement denouncing the demonstrators and calling them white supremacists.

“It’s clear that Boston is a waypoint in the crusade of hate launched five years ago in Charlottesville,” he said. “The presence of white supremacists at a Jamaica Plain book reading today, like their downtown Boston march earlier this month, is at once a disgrace and a warning. Society everywhere is targeted by these groups, and society everywhere must reject them.”

In March, police arrested Hood in South Boston where masked demonstrators wearing NSC-131 attire displayed a banner that read, “Keep Boston Irish” during the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

He was charged with public drinking, but the complaint was dismissed prior to his arraignment, court records show. In 2019, police arrested Hood and two others in East Boston after they were allegedly caught distributing Patriot Front propaganda.

Police recovered a spring-loaded knife from Hood and charged him with carrying a dangerous weapon, but the case was dismissed, according to court records.

NSC-131 has a presence throughout New England, with chapters in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont, according to Southern Poverty Law Center

Last month, police in East Providence, R.I., stopped five men affiliated with NSC-131 on the grounds of the Gordon School. Two of the men refused to identify themselves and were arrested, police said. Earlier this month, the group distributed recruitment flyers in Kittery, Maine.

Material from prior Globe coverage was used in this report.

This is a developing story and will be updated.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.