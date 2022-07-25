Lexington sculpture demands viewers’ attention - and their plastic waste

“I think we thought we would leave it up for just a few weeks,” said Cristina Burwell, executive director of the Munroe Center. “But because we saw it growing and growing, we left it there a little bit longer.”

Since Earth Day, residents of Lexington have been encouraged to bring their black plastic waste here, instead of tossing it in the recycling bin.

A flame-emblazoned ball of chicken wire sits on the lawn of Lexington’s Munroe Center for the Arts. Inside, a pile of black plastic shimmers: remnants of takeout dinners, rings from six-packs, crinkly pots that carried seedlings home.

Burwell said she isn’t sure exactly how much waste has been collected, but after two months, the mass of pipes and chicken wire is almost full. The piece will continue accepting waste until it comes down July 28.

Advertisement

Unlike lighter shades, black plastic can’t be sorted by recycling plants, meaning it typically ends up in a landfill or incinerator — even if it was put in the blue bin.

That means black plastic dumped in a Lexington recycling bin heads to a materials recovery facility in Billerica before being sent to a landfill in Rochester, N.H. — about 80 miles away from where it started.

Signs next to the sculpture urge viewers to “rethink black plastics” and give examples of other nonrecyclables that tend to end up in the wrong bin: plastic straws, chip bags, soiled paper goods, and more.

The piece was originally built last year as a partnership between the Munroe Center and the Lexington Zero Waste Collaborative, or LexZeroWaste, a community nonprofit that promotes sustainability.

Hien Nguyen, co-founder and co-president of LexZeroWaste, said the piece aims to educate viewers on what types of materials can’t be effectively recycled, and ultimately encourage consumers to develop more sustainable buying habits.

Advertisement

“I think that most people in town were not aware that our waste was being incinerated,” Nguyen said. “The impact is really raising awareness and sparking all these different conversations.”

This year, they painted the pipes “recycling blue” and added flames — an eye-catching visual that more directly communicate the plastic’s fate, Burwell said.

“I know, as an artist, that we have a unique opportunity to create visibility,” Burwell said. “These things are close to my heart.”

The redesign followed the town’s April adoption of a zero waste resolution, pushed by LexZeroWaste, which requires it to devise short and long-term plans for reducing solid waste, such as implementing a town-wide composting program.

Nguyen said the interactivity of the sculpture helps solidify its message among residents.

“Our mission is essentially to create community,” she said. “It is always more impactful when a person can participate in an activity, and experience it and contribute to it. And I think the dialogue that occurs when people work together is really integral to our work.”

That dialogue extends beyond just Lexington, thanks to the piece’s central location on Massachusetts Avenue, Nguyen said. She’s gotten calls from activists in nearby Arlington who happened to pass by on their commute, and she often sees cars slowing down as they approach.

While there is no set end date for the project, Nguyen said she hopes to share it with surrounding communities before the end of the summer.

As for the black plastic inside, Nguyen and Burwell hope to repurpose what they can.

Advertisement

Burwell said flower pots will go to the Lexington Field & Garden Club to be used during their spring sale, and small containers will end up being used in the Munroe Center’s arts and crafts programs.

Everything left over will head to the incinerator, “which is what would happen if you were to put them in the trash,” Nguyen said. “Unfortunately, it’s a problematic material.”





























Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dekool01.