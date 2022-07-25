Lynn to spend $35 million in rescue funds on three dozen projects

Lynn will be investing new federal funds to enhance parks, support education, and other needs.

The City Council July 12 approved spending $35 million for more than three dozen projects from the funds Lynn received under the American Rescue Plan Act signed by President Joe Biden in 2021. The city was allotted $75 million from ARPA, of which $17 million was previously allotted for other needs.

The largest of the recent allocations includes $16.3 million for the park improvements; $3 million to expand a preschool education center at the nonprofit Lynn Economic Opportunity; $2.6 million for water system improvements on Broadway and Lynnfield Street; $2 million for an affordable housing project; $1.5 million in rental assistance; and $1.26 million to purchase Fire Department pump trucks.