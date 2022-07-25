fb-pixel Skip to main content
Lynn to spend $35 million in rescue funds on three dozen projects

By John Laidler Globe Correspondent,Updated July 25, 2022, 21 minutes ago

Lynn will be investing new federal funds to enhance parks, support education, and other needs.

The City Council July 12 approved spending $35 million for more than three dozen projects from the funds Lynn received under the American Rescue Plan Act signed by President Joe Biden in 2021. The city was allotted $75 million from ARPA, of which $17 million was previously allotted for other needs.

The largest of the recent allocations includes $16.3 million for the park improvements; $3 million to expand a preschool education center at the nonprofit Lynn Economic Opportunity; $2.6 million for water system improvements on Broadway and Lynnfield Street; $2 million for an affordable housing project; $1.5 million in rental assistance; and $1.26 million to purchase Fire Department pump trucks.

The funding plan was developed with extensive community input. “Our goal is to maximize the positive impact these one-time funds will have in our city,” Mayor Jared C. Nicholson said.

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.

