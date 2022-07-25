In Maine, 15-year-old boy charged with murdering 14-year-old girl in her home

He is accused in connection with the death of Brooke D. McLaughlin, a seventh grader at a regional middle school in Central Maine. McLaughlin’s body was found by her mother when she returned to the family home in Mount Vernon around 6 p.m. on July 18.

According to the newspaper in Central Maine and Maine State Police, Aidan Grant made his initial appearance in Waterville District Court on Monday. He was arrested by State Police on Saturday.

A 15-year-old boy is charged with murdering a 14-year-old girl whose body was found by her mother inside the family home in Mount Vernon, Maine last week, according to the Kennebec Journal.

Advertisement

Maine State Police have not released the cause of death.

Without identifying Grant by name, State Police said this weekend that McLaughlin and her alleged killer knew each other. The Kennebec Journal reported that on Grant’s Facebook page, he said he was in a relationship with McLaughlin.

Grant is a resident of Wayne, a town about 15 miles south of Mount Vernon, where State Police said they recovered a 2010 red Chevrolet Impala that was stolen from the McLaughlin home at the time of the child’s homicide.

A prayer service was held Sunday for McLaughlin at the Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home. In the online obituary, the rising eight grader was described as someone who loved her family, the outdoors and her pet lizard.

“Brooke was a kind, loving, very thoughtful, big hearted, strong person who loved her family and friends that she had so much joy spending time [with]‚” her family wrote in the obituary posted by the Augusta funeral home handling arrangements.

“She enjoyed campfires, music, shopping, swimming, animals, four wheeling, ice fishing, hiking, and hanging out with her friends,’’ the obituary posted by the funeral home reads.

Advertisement

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.