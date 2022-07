Police were notified of the shooting at 9:14 p.m. and arrived on the scene to find the victim with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston Police Department spokesperson.

A man was shot on Norwell Street in Dorchester Sunday night, Boston police said.

No arrests were made and no other information was immediately made available.

