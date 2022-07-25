Mass. House, Senate say they’ve reached compromise on abortion legislation

The existing law allows for an abortion after 24 weeks if a doctor determines the “fetus is incompatible with sustained life outside the uterus,” as well as if the abortion would preserve the patient’s life, physical, or mental health.

Senate and House leaders said they’d reached an agreement, but didn’t immediately offer specifics. So it was unclear if negotiators adopted a House - passed provision that would allow for later-term abortions in cases of “severe” fetal anomalies, or if they had agreed on new language.

Legislative leaders said Monday they have reached a deal on a bill to bolster abortion access in Massachusetts after chambers were at odds over whether to change language in state law about when abortions after 24 weeks can be performed.

Negotiations over the wide-ranging abortion rights bill began July 18 after both chambers swiftly passed legislation in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

The final version of the bill, lawmakers said, includes language that would help shield providers from out-of-state prosecution for procedures that are legal here and would make emergency contraception more readily accessible, among other changes responding to last month’s ruling that allowed states to outright prohibit abortion for the first time in 49 years.

“These efforts are just part of the work ahead to keep our Commonwealth open and welcoming to all, and the forthcoming bill is proof of our continued commitment to that work,” said Senate President Karen E. Spilka, House Speaker Ronald Mariano, and chief negotiators Senator Cindy F. Friedman and Representative Aaron Michlewitz.

According to a memo from legislative leadership, staff are currently completing the work necessary to file the agreed-upon language. Then, the Legislature must vote on the report and send it to Governor Charlie Baker.

Baker can then sign the bill, veto it, or send it back with changes, among other options.

