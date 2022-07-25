fb-pixel Skip to main content

‘Mechanical problems’ on Red Line train causing 30-minute delays on Braintree line

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated July 25, 2022, 7 minutes ago
A Red Line train.Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Passengers on the MBTA’s Red Line are facing 30-minute delays due to a train with “mechanical problems” near the Braintree station during the Monday morning commute, the MBTA tweeted.

The delay was announced around 6:32 a.m. and is directly affecting passengers using the Braintree line, the T reported. The line services stops at North Quincy, Wollaston, Quincy Center, Quincy Adams, and Braintree.

No further information is currently available.

The delays on the subway line that serves South Shore residents come after an Orange Line train caught fire Thursday. Passengers had to kick out windows to escape the flaming car, and one passenger jumped into the Mystic River, the Globe reported.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.

