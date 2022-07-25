‘Mechanical problems’ on Red Line train causing 30-minute delays on Braintree line

Passengers on the MBTA’s Red Line are facing 30-minute delays due to a train with “mechanical problems” near the Braintree station during the Monday morning commute, the MBTA tweeted.

The delay was announced around 6:32 a.m. and is directly affecting passengers using the Braintree line, the T reported. The line services stops at North Quincy, Wollaston, Quincy Center, Quincy Adams, and Braintree.