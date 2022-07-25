Mega Millions jackpot rises to $810 million, fourth highest in lottery history

That pales in comparison to the upcoming prize, which has a cash option of $470.1 million, the statement said. The jackpot is the game’s largest since Jan. 22, 2021, when a $1.05 billion jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Michigan.

Tuesday’s drawing will be the 29th since the jackpot was last struck on April 15, the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission said in a statement. That lucky winner, who bought the ticket in Tennessee, won $20 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to an estimated $810 million ahead of Tuesday’s drawing, making it the fourth highest jackpot in lottery history, the Mass. Lottery said.

“If hit, the $810 million jackpot would be the third-largest jackpot in the history of the game and the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history,” the statement said.

The largest jackpot in lottery history was a Powerball drawing for $1.586 billion in 2016, the statement said. The winning tickets were purchased in California, Florida, Tennessee.

The highest jackpot ever won in Massachusetts was a Powerball drawing for $758.7 million in 2017, the statement said,

Tickets are $2 each and can be bought at Mass. Lottery retailers throughout the state until 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, the statement said.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S Virgin Islands, according to the Mega Millions website. In order to win the jackpot, one must match all five numbers, ranging from 1 to 70, plus the mega ball, which ranges from 1 to 25.

The odds of winning are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the Mega Millions website.

