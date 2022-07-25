Party boat’s engine compartment catches fire in Cape Cod Bay with 54 people on board

A fire in the engine compartment of a party boat with 54 people on board was quickly put out by members of the vessel’s crew about 2 miles off the coast of Plymouth in Cape Cod Bay on Monday, officials said.
The Plymouth harbormaster alerted the fire department at 10:32 a.m. to a fire aboard a vessel owned by Captain John Boats, Plymouth fire officials said in a statement.
Both of the vessel’s engines were knocked out by the fire, and the boat was towed back to shore, where firefighters climbed on board and extinguished flames that were still burning in the engine compartment, the statement said.
Members of the crew were evaluated at the scene by medical workers, the statement said.
The US Coast Guard also responded and is investigating the fire in cooperation with the Plymouth Fire Department, the statement said.
Messages left with Captain John Boats were not immediately returned Monday night.
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.