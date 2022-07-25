Pembroke issues emergency water ban amid reports of low pressure, discolored water

“This was not effective and water use has continued to stay higher than the system’s ability to recharge it,” town officials said in the statement.

The town had previously requested residents cut back on their water use to avoid an emergency ban, officials said.

Pembroke officials on Monday issued a mandatory water ban as the town reported “severely low water levels,” low water pressure, and discolored water, according to a statement .

As a result, officials said homes and businesses, as well as the town’s fire department, are experiencing low water pressure. The town said there is “a strain on the reserve levels in the tanks” that is “seriously impacting the town’s ability to provide water and the pressure required to drive it now and particularly” in emergency situations.

Officials said residents must stop “unnecessary” uses of water, such as washing automobiles, watering established lawns, and filling swimming pools, and indoor water use “must be reduced in any way possible,” the statement said.

Residents found violating the ban will be charged a fine, the town said.

The water emergency in Pembroke came as a heatwave continued to hang over the region for a seventh consecutive day, though temperatures eased back slightly from Sunday when the mercury hit 100 in Boston, Lawrence, and Norwood.

Last week, the US Drought Monitor reported that nearly the entire state was experiencing moderate or severe drought conditions as of July 19. The severe drought areas included Middlesex, Suffolk, and Essex counties, and parts of Worcester and Norfolk counties, according to the monitor’s website.

