Property reassessments are underway in Hingham

Some residents can expect a knock on the door from representatives of the Board of Assessors as the town conducts what is known as a cyclical inspection of properties in Hingham.
The state Department of Revenue requires assessors to inspect a town’s properties at least once every 10 years, according to Director of Assessing Erin Walsh. Hingham does the inspections on a rolling basis, she said.
There are 7,977 residential properties in Hingham, and about 1,500 are due for an inspection this year, she said. The work started this month and is expected to continue through October.
Hingham’s Board of Assessors contracted with VISION Government Solutions to conduct the inspections, which involve looking at the interior and exterior of properties to verify that the data on each property’s record card are up to date and accurate.
The inspections will take only a few minutes, Walsh said. Inspectors will carry identification and a verification letter from the Hingham Board of Assessors office; they also will be registered with the Hingham Police Department for the duration of the project.
If the homeowner or someone over 18 isn’t at home, the inspector will leave a notice asking the homeowner to schedule an appointment. Residents also can schedule an appointment in advance by calling 781-741-1455 or emailing assessors@hingham-ma.gov.
