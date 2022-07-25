Property reassessments are underway in Hingham

Some residents can expect a knock on the door from representatives of the Board of Assessors as the town conducts what is known as a cyclical inspection of properties in Hingham.

The state Department of Revenue requires assessors to inspect a town’s properties at least once every 10 years, according to Director of Assessing Erin Walsh. Hingham does the inspections on a rolling basis, she said.

There are 7,977 residential properties in Hingham, and about 1,500 are due for an inspection this year, she said. The work started this month and is expected to continue through October.