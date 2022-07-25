R.I. state senators Morgan and Paolino must pay fines for campaign finance violations

Paolino also reported a $354 campaign expenditure to one vendor when the money actually went to five vendors — none of which included the vendor named in the report, the audit found.

Senator Thomas Paolino, a Lincoln Republican, will be fined $2,500 for failing to report a $10,000 loan repayment, and failing to report 10 campaign expenditures, according to the audit.

PROVIDENCE — Two state senators face fines for campaign finance violations, and a former House of Representatives candidate faces possible prosecution for failing to file campaign finance reports over six years, the state Board of Elections announced Monday.

Senator Elaine J. Morgan, a Hopkinton Republican, will be fined $1,200 for using campaign funds for personal expenses on five occasions, and for failing to provide details about campaign contributions and expenditures, an audit shows.

Morgan reported $4,200 in contributions as “aggregate” when the name, address, and place of employment for each contributor should have been report, the audit said.

During a meeting Monday, the Board of Elections voted unanimously to accept the audit reports and consent orders for Morgan and Paolino.

The board also voted unanimously to refer a case involving Daryl W. Gould, a former Libertarian candidate for the House, to the attorney general’s office for possible prosecution.

Gould, who ran for the House District 67 seat in 2016, has failed to file 27 campaign finance reports, and he now owes $57,872 in late filing penalties, according to the Board of Elections.

Gould lost a 2016 race to Representative Jason Knight, a Barrington Democrat, receiving 26.4 percent of the vote to Knight’s 57.6 percent.

The board emailed Gould the findings of an audit in November 2021 but received no response. The board held a “show cause” hearing in April 2022 but he did not show up. So the board voted to hold him in contempt and impose a $1,000 fine.

The board also voted to impose a fine of $50 per day for 45 days, but held off until May 20 “as long as Gould fully cooperated and complied with his campaign finance filing requirements.” But again he did not comply.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.