SJC ruling backs Boston in long-running legal fight with Quincy over rebuilding Long Island Bridge

The DEP sided with Boston, the SJC said. In the 17-page ruling written by Judge David Lowy, the high court said the Quincy commission focused on transportation issues, particularly on the environmental impacts from rebuilding an access road. But Quincy needed to focus on an issue unique to its regulatory authority, and transportation concerns are shared with the DEP, the SJC said.

The Supreme Judicial Court unanimously validated Boston’s legal strategy. After the Quincy Conservation Commission rejected Boston’s rebuilding plans, then-Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s administration asked the state Department of Environmental Protection to give its own judgment under the state wetlands protection laws.

In the latest decision in the long fight between Boston and Quincy over the rebuilding of the Long Island Bridge, the state’s highest court Monday ruled state approval for Boston’s plan trumps the rejection by the Quincy Conservation Commission.

“A local conservation commission that wishes to rely on a more stringent local bylaw or ordinance must explain how the bylaw or ordinance applies to the facts presented,’' Lowy wrote. “The [Quincy Conservation] commission does not explain in its brief, and did not explain in its decisions denying Boston’s application, how its own analysis differs from the analysis that the DEP was authorized to perform.”

As written, Quincy’s bylaw or ordinance “do not give the commission additional authority over fisheries, wildlife habitats, pollution, land under the ocean, or land containing shellfish that the DEP does not also have,” Lowy wrote. “We conclude that the DEP order supersedes that of the commission because the commission did not rest its determination on more stringent local provisions.”

The decision by the SJC comes eight years after the bridge was closed due to concerns about dangerous structural weaknesses. Without access via the bridge through Quincy to the Boston-owned island, Boston closed the Long Island Shelter and programs for the homeless and those with substance abuse disorder then operating there.

Former Mayor Martin J. Walsh vowed to rebuild the bridge, but that effort has met determined opposition from Quincy political leaders and neighborhood residents in succeeding years.

Programs for the homeless and those with substance abuse disorder have been relocated to the city.

The Quincy commission originally denied Boston’s application to rebuild the bridge in September 2018, and affirmed its denial in a September 2019 decision. Boston appealed to the state DEP, which overruled the commission’s denial.

The SJC’s ruling supported the finding by Superior Court Judge Douglas Wilkins that the decision by the DEP in Boston’s favor was legally correct.

This is a developing story and will be updated.





