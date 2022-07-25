These maps show what to expect from Monday’s thunderstorms

These maps show what to expect across southern New England.

The “oppressive” heat and humidity will continue into Monday, but forecasters are expecting scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop in the afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches.

After a days-long heat wave that saw Boston reach a new temperature record for the day — 100 degrees — on Sunday, some relief is on the way.

Scorching temperatures will continue across Massachusetts on Monday, with Boston reaching a high of 97 degrees and Worcester and Springfield topping out at 94 and 95 degrees, respectively. Temperatures will be slightly cooler on the Cape and Islands, with Nantucket peaking at 88 degrees and Provincetown at 90 degrees.

Advertisement

Temperatures in Connecticut and Rhode Island will cool off slightly from last week, but highs will still remain in the mid-90s, forecasters said. Hartford is expected to reach 96 degrees on Monday, and Providence 97.

Maximum temperatures across Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island Monday. National Weather Service

Forecasters said severe thunderstorms are possible on Monday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut.

According to the National Weather Service, the primary threat will be damaging wind gusts, with the possibility of isolated hail and thunderstorms.

A tornado is also possible, forecasters said.

The weather service expects that “storms will be focused mostly south of Route 2 through the afternoon then reaching the south coast toward evening.”

Severe storms are expected across Massachusetts and surrounding communities later Monday. National Weather Service

The weather service is advising people to monitor the weather and seek shelter if there is severe weather.

The heat wave is expected to break Tuesday and Wednesday, forecasters said in an online forum, bringing “gorgeous” weather before the humidity returns on Thursday.

Tuesday will be a “beautiful day [...] with lots of sunshine and comfortable humidity,” said the weather service. The enjoyable weather will continue into Wednesday, which forecasters say will be a “fantastic day for outdoor activities.”

Advertisement

Drier weather is expected for the rest of the week.

Shealagh Sullivan can be reached at shealagh.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ShealaghS.