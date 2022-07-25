Three vehicles destroyed in fire at summit of Mount Washington

Three vehicles were destroyed in a fire at the top of Mount Washington in New Hampshire Sunday morning, fire officials said.
Officials with the Gorham N.H. Fire Department and EMS wrote on Facebook that the winds at the summit created a wind-driven fire that took over 1,000 gallons of water to put out.
The Mount Washington Auto Road was open early for a sunrise drive so the road was full when crews responded, officials said.
“Crews were able to arrive at the scene just over 30 minutes after leaving the station,” officials wrote. “While this may seem like an extended wait time the trip up the Auto Road needs to be done safely in these larger vehicles.”
The cause of the fire was undetermined but is not considered to be suspicious, officials said.
