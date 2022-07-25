Two women hospitalized after jet ski crash in N.H.

Two women were hospitalized Sunday after crashing into a boat with a jet ski on Long Pond in New Hampshire, police said.
At approximately 3:07 p.m., Pelham Police Department received a 911 call for a crash involving a boat and a personal watercraft, or jet ski, New Hampshire State Police said.
Two women were onboard a jet ski operating at a high speed and struck a boat with four passengers, which was floating with the engine off, police said. Three of the boat passengers jumped off the boat just before it was struck.
Police and the fire department gave “lifesaving first aid” to the two women on the jet ski, with one being transported to a local Massachusetts hospital and the other being med-flighted to a different Massachusetts hospital, police said.
No one on the boat sustained serious injuries, police said.
The Marine Patrol Division of New Hampshire State Police and Pelham Police are investigating the incident, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Steve O’Connor from Marine Patrol at (603) 227-2114 or email Stephen.J.O’Connor@dos.nh.gov.
