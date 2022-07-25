Two women hospitalized after jet ski crash in N.H.

Two women were hospitalized Sunday after crashing into a boat with a jet ski on Long Pond in New Hampshire, police said.

At approximately 3:07 p.m., Pelham Police Department received a 911 call for a crash involving a boat and a personal watercraft, or jet ski, New Hampshire State Police said.

Two women were onboard a jet ski operating at a high speed and struck a boat with four passengers, which was floating with the engine off, police said. Three of the boat passengers jumped off the boat just before it was struck.