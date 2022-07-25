Vigil held for 15-year-old boy shot and killed in Providence

A 15-year-old victim, who was identified by his mother as Ger’Vonte Tilson, died from his injuries at the scene, according to police. The police have not yet made any arrests, and do not yet have any suspects or persons of interest in the case.

People placed lit candles and hand-written messages near 39-41 the boy was found unresponsive around 11:15 p.m. Saturday.

PROVIDENCE— A vigil was held Sunday night for a teenage boy who was shot and killed in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Providence over the weekend.

During the vigil, Marisol Tilson told reporters that her son was from West Warwick. She described him as a “mama’s boy,” and “did not deserve what he went through.”

Advertisement

Signs hung along a chainlink fence featured Ger’Vonte Tilson’s photo and the words “Love live Tae. We love you.” Another read “RIP Ger’Vonte. Forever in our hearts.” People consoled one another, and released red heart-shaped and white star-shaped balloons.

Get Rhode Island News e-mails Sign up to get breaking news and interesting stories from Rhode Island in your inbox each weekday. Enter Email Sign Up

His mother told reporters that her son was with an adult, and tried to get help just before he was killed.

“15-year-olds shouldn’t be gunned down in these streets,” Marisol Tilson told ABC-6. “To know that my son was running from house to house, begging for help and people just watched him out the window and watched him die and that’s heart-wrenching... As a mother, I would never watch someone’s kid run in fear like that and then get killed.”

Police have not released information about what happened at the scene. Major David Lapatin is expected to hold a press briefing later Monday morning.

“He is a 15-year-old kid that should still be here,” said Marisol Tilson, who said her son had a “contagious” laugh, liked to play basketball, and made music. “There’s no other way to put it.”

Ger’Vonte Tilson was heading into the 10th grade this fall.

Advertisement

During the vigil and through sobs, she was heard shouting out, “He had a baby on the way.”

Mayor Jorge O. Elorza released a statement to the press on Sunday morning.

“Our community mourns for his family, friends and our community who will all be impacted by this senseless act of violence,” said Elorza in the statement. “This matter is still under investigation and if anyone has any information regarding what happened, please contact the Providence Police.”

The shooting was the city’s fifth homicide of the year. Last year, 23 people were killed from violence in Providence.

Earlier this month, Elorza held a press conference alongside police chief Colonel Hugh Clements Jr. and Commissioner of Public Safety Steven Paré during which he presented data on how crime was declining across the city — even as data shows a spike in national crime elsewhere.

“The city is bucking the national trend and we’re on the decline,” said Elorza during the July 12 press conference. “Yes this is heavy on statistics — there are reasons for cautious optimism. But that can change in a heartbeat. We’re not letting down our guard.”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.