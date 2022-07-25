10 people who may run for president in 2024 if Trump and Biden do not

Trump is reportedly eyeing a presidential campaign announcement in September (though he was also reportedly supposed to do it on the Fourth of July.) Many in Biden’s world believe that Trump running would trigger Biden to officially jump in the race himself.

Second, as the two men - each of them the odds-on favorite for his party’s’ nomination - circle each other warily, Americans would very much prefer they both stand down. It’s a finding that has been confirmed by multiple polls.

Two years removed from the 2024 presidential election two things appear to be true. First, of all the possible scenarios, the most likely is that there will be a rematch between Democrat Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump.

A recent New York Times/Siena College poll found 64 percent of Democrats hope Biden doesn’t run. The same poll found Trump receiving only 49 percent of the vote in a hypothetical Republican primary.

That isn’t exactly either base urging either man to run. It also isn’t clear that either man could prevent a primary challenge, meaning they would have to subject themselves to a potentially uncomfortable preliminary round before the general election contest.

The poor numbers do raise an interesting question, however. If not Biden and Trump, then who? While this question might seem way too early, here are two things to consider: First, the 2024 presidential campaign will begin in earnest with candidates announcing in as soon as four months. Second, potential candidates have been visiting early presidential primary states for well over a year.

So just who are the people laying the groundwork for a presidential campaign that aren’t named Biden or Trump? Here is a list, in no particular order, of five people from each party who could throw their hat in the ring.

Democrats

Kamala Harris

Before Biden picked Harris to be his running mate, he said on a debate stage that he believed his role, as an older white man, was to be a “bridge” to the next, more diverse, generation.

The conventional wisdom the moment he picked Harris was that he had not only found a running mate but handpicked the next Democratic presidential nominee. It turns out that may not be true.

To be sure, Harris is a force to be reckoned with if Biden doesn’t run, but questions about her competence mean there will undoubtedly be a primary and the nomination won’t be handed to her.

Pete Buttigieg

Weirdly, the person best positioned to run from the Biden Administration isn’t Harris, but Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. Buttigieg, of course, fared better in the 2020 presidential election than Harris, who dropped out broke before a single vote was cast in a primary.

Since then, Buttigieg has found a way to keep himself relevant - including his articulate appearances on TV - and not make mistakes. There is no reason to believe that his massive fundraising base has atrophied at all.

J.B. Pritzker

The very rich Illinois governor is running for reelection this year, but that hasn’t stopped him from visiting New Hampshire and Florida and giving an unprecedented $24 million check to the Democratic Governors Association.

Pritzker may have to find a rationale for the Democratic base seeking something other than a rich, older white male from a blue state. But unlike a lot of people, he suddenly seems to have a lot of fire in the belly to run.

Gavin Newsom

As California governor, Newsom, however, does have a story to tell the progressive base, particularly as it relates to gay marriage and other issues of equity.

He has begun eyebrow-raising advertising attacking Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Texas Governor Greg Abbott, both conservative stars up for reelection this year.

The fascinating part here is that Newsom and Harris come from a very small circle of San Francisco politicos, where they share friends and donors.

Elizabeth Warren

The Massachusetts senator may not want to run for president, but that would be a personal decision. Politically, there is no reason why she shouldn’t.

While Warren hasn’t been out there as a chief critic of Biden, the truth is that from issues of student loan debt to abortion and climate change, Warren and her supporters have reason to believe that Biden isn’t moving fast enough and that someone should be a champion for the urgency of the moment.

Republicans

Ron DeSantis

The Florida governor is the No. 1 rival to Trump at the moment. In fact, he actually bested Trump in a recent poll among New Hampshire Republicans.

DeSantis is Trump-like, but not Trump. While Trump is focused on the 2020 election, DeSantis is the one talking about, and acting on, issues conservatives around the country are fired up about.

Up first is his reelection campaign this fall. But looking at where he is going around the country to raise the money, it is pretty clear he is considering a run for president. If one reads tea leaves, it is notable that he just hosted an informal gathering in Florida with the governors of Iowa and South Carolina, the first and third states in the primary nomination calendar for Republicans.

Mike Pence

Pence, the vice president who was unfailingly loyal to Trump until the crucial moment Trump asked him to throw out the election results, is also one who has been traveling around a lot, trying to lay the groundwork for a presidential run.

Over the weekend he was in Arizona stumping for a rival of Trump’s pick for governor on the same day Trump was holding a rally for his candidate. This week Pence will give a policy-laden speech at an established conservative think tank just as Trump will do the same for one founded by his former staffers.

While Pence is currently a non-starter for many in the base over his ceremonial role in certifying the 2020 presidential election on Jan. 6, it is notable that Pence was applauded by very conservative members of the US House last week when he appeared in front of them.

Tom Cotton

The Arkansas senator made the rounds in 2016, assuming that Trump would lose badly to Democrat Hillary Clinton and expecting to run himself in 2020.

Well, he, like the rest of America, got that one wrong. But now that there might be an opening, the young Harvard Law grad with a military background is making trips to early primary states. He will be back in New Hampshire in two weeks.

Nikki Haley

The former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador was one of the few who left on good terms with Trump, even if things have soured a bit since the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. Still, Haley draws big audiences, especially in Iowa where she has been spending a lot of time lately.

Mike Pompeo

No one has done more in the last two years to cultivate a new fundraising base to run for president in either party than Pompeo, the former US secretary of state. He has been more active even than Trump, who has seen his group of donors shrink.

Pompeo, however, may need Trump to step aside in order for him to have an opening.

Again, there are many others who will likely run. In 2016, there were 17 Republicans who ran for president. In 2020, there were 23 Democrats who ran. If neither Trump nor Biden run, we could see as many as 50 people running around the country hoping to be the next leader of the free world.

So these 10 may just be the beginning of a long list – but many Americans may be happy to have a selection to choose from, rather than be stuck with either the current or former president.





James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.