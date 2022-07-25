Mike Pence is being lauded as a hero for democracy in D.C. Trump’s base still hates him.

Instead, she traveled the hour and a half north to Prescott Valley in a heat wave to see former President Trump, who was also in the state campaigning for Taylor Robson’s opponent, Kari Lake. “I’m not a fan,” said Hoffpauir of Pence. “I don’t think he followed through with all that he could in the [2020] election. I think he wimped out.”

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — Shannon Hoffpauir could have just stayed in her hometown of Peoria, Ariz. on Friday if she wanted to go to a Republican political event. She said she was invited to the luncheon where former Vice President Mike Pence was stumping for Karrin Taylor Robson, one of the frontrunners in the state’s GOP gubernatorial primary.

Advertisement

Such is the level of animosity toward Pence on display from many GOP voters in Arizona as a proxy battle between Pence and Trump is playing out in the race to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Doug Ducey. The dueling campaign schedules ahead of the Aug. 2 primaries here spoke to the awkward relationship between the former president and his estranged former running mate ever since Pence refused to interfere with the certification of the 2020 election and conceded that the race was fair. Lake, a former local news anchor, supports Trump’s false claim that he won in 2020, while Taylor Robson, who has also been endorsed by Ducey, concedes that Biden is president, even if she has said it wasn’t a fair election. The primary next week could provide a preview of the Republican base’s appetite for the vision of the party Pence is selling—which differs sharply from Trump’s.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

“There’s an opportunity to repudiate Trump here,” said Chuck Coughlin, a Phoenix-based political consultant at a GOP firm. Coughlin said if Taylor Robson wins next week, in the latest primary in which the former running mates have made conflicting endorsements, it would strengthen the narrative that Trump’s hold on the party is slackening, which he believes is true. But that hold “is still substantial,” he added.

Advertisement

Last month in Georgia, Governor Brian Kemp, who resisted Trump’s pressure to change his state’s election results and was backed by Pence, cruised to victory in that primary over Trump’s pick. But endorsements are not the only way Pence has distanced himself from Trump in the past few months as he reportedly eyes a presidential bid. The former governor and congressman, who is an evangelical Christian, has more loudly embraced the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision than Trump has by calling for an abortion ban in every state, and has subtly made the case in a series of speeches that he can carry the torch of the “Trump-Pence” agenda without the baggage and chaos of his former running mate.

He has also often been depicted in a heroic light during the Jan. 6 Committee hearings in Washington, with the panel’s members displaying photos of him making calls to ask for a stronger response to the rioting. A witness also testified that he insisted on staying in the Capitol even after rioters came within 40 feet of him. The danger caused some Secret Service agents protecting him to panic and seek to say goodbye to their family members, according to other testimony. Trump, for his part, sent out a tweet after the violence had already started calling Pence a coward, fueling the rage the mob had for his second-in-command who had served him loyally for years.

Advertisement

But that contrast did not seem to impress or even reach many of the Trump supporters at the rally he held for Lake last week. At best, they were indifferent toward Pence, who some described as generally a good partner for Trump over the years but who they don’t spend much time thinking about. At worst, they expressed a chilling vitriol for Pence. One Trump supporter – who took issue with a past-tense referral to Trump’s time as president – called Pence a “piece of [expletive]”

It’s not just Trump’s most ardent supporters who are resisting Pence’s attempts to move the party away from the ex-president. The Republican party apparatus in Arizona, which was a reliably red state for decades before it repudiated Trump and voted for Joe Biden in 2020, has for the most part rallied around Trump and his false claims of victory, despite signs that the ex-president’s brand is weak in general elections there. Its largest county held a sham audit of the 2020 results, and the party recently censured a key Jan. 6 Committee witness—GOP Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, who testified about rebuffing Trump’s personal appeal to meddle in the state’s 2020 election results on his behalf.

But Pence still has fans, even though some of them tend to express their enthusiasm for him behind closed doors. Last week, he was reportedly applauded by House Republicans at a private gathering for the courage he showed during the Jan. 6 attack.

Advertisement

And in Peoria, Pence drew a crowd of hundreds to the luncheon backing Taylor Robson, some of whom expressed enthusiasm for his potential candidacy.

“I think we’re finding out now what kind of a brave thing that he did, and I’m an even more stronger supporter of his,” said Julie Lind, of Tempe, who described herself as a housewife and occasional political consultant. Lind said she’s a lifelong Republican and that she’s watched the Jan. 6 congressional hearings. “Currently when I look at who is a leader that is for every American — every American — I’m looking at [Representatives] Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, and Mike Pence.”

Pence treads carefully when speaking in public. In Peoria, he avoided criticizing the president, and touted their shared administration initiatives and accomplishments, including seating three Supreme Court justices. He did not rehash his concerns with Trump’s attempt to illegally stay in power, or portray his endorsement of Taylor Robson as a way to combat Trump’s anti-democratic slate of candidates who support his false fraud claims. Instead, he focused his ire on the Democratic party, and touted Taylor Robson’s conservative credentials while lingering on issues popular among Republicans, such as border security.

“I truly do believe that history awaits,” Pence said. “Arizona, make no mistake about it, when you get up and vote for Karrin Taylor Robson, you can send a deafening message that will be heard all across America that the Republican Party is the party of the future.”

Advertisement

Which version of the Republican party that is — his or Trump’s— remains to be seen. Even there, among a friendlier GOP crowd, some of those who said they liked Pence didn’t seem particularly passionate about it.

Karen Morstad, a Paradise Valley resident who voted for Trump and Pence in the past, said she was thrilled about the Pence endorsement for Taylor Robson. She saw Pence as a no-nonsense, results-oriented man with a strong moral compass. But asked whether she could see herself supporting him in a presidential primary if he jumped in, she equivocated. “Potentially,” Morstad said. “Definitely. Definitely, it’s a potential.”

More than anything, she was looking for change and felt she’d already seen what Trump had to offer. But when she considered what non-Trump Republicans she liked, a different name came up: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Lissandra Villa Huerta can be reached at lissandra.villa@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @LissandraVilla.