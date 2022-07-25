Prosecutor is barred from pursuing criminal case against Trump ally

Jones was one of 16 pro-Trump “alternate electors” in Georgia who were sworn in on the same day as the state’s legitimate presidential electors, who cast their votes for Joe Biden. Willis’s office recently notified Jones and the others, as well as another state senator and the head of the Georgia Republican Party, that they could face charges in the matter.

ATLANTA — In an embarrassing blow to the prosecutor investigating election interference by former president Donald Trump and his allies, an Atlanta judge has disqualified District Attorney Fani Willis of Fulton County from developing a criminal case against state Senator Burt Jones, Georgia’s Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, because Willis headlined a June fund-raiser for Jones’s Democratic rival in the race.

Monday’s ruling, handed down by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert C.I. McBurney, does not affect any other portion of the sprawling investigation that Willis’s office is conducting with a special-purpose grand jury. Even so, it underscores the complicated political terrain that lies before Willis, a first-term Democrat.

“She has bestowed her office’s imprimatur upon Senator Jones’s opponent,” McBurney wrote in his decision, adding that “this scenario creates a plain — and actual and untenable — conflict. Any decision the District Attorney makes about Senator Jones in connection with the grand jury investigation is necessarily infected by it.”

The ruling does not mean that Jones cannot be investigated, only that Willis cannot be the one to do it.

The judge said it would be left to state Attorney General Chris Carr, a Republican, to select a different district attorney who could evaluate whether any potential charges should be brought against Jones and, if so, what they would be. But Carr’s office said that under a new law, the choice of a prosecutor will actually be made by the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia, a group that sets policies and rules for district attorneys around the state.

Willis’s lawyer had argued that the fund-raiser she headlined for Charlie Bailey, the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, took place during a primary runoff between two Democratic candidates, and that a mailer for the event clearly showed it was related to the runoff, not the general election contest against Jones.

McBurney acknowledged that those facts were “rightly” pointed out, but he said what was “more relevant — and harmful — to the integrity of the grand jury investigation is that the die was already cast on the other side of the political divide,” and that whoever won the runoff “would face Senator Jones.”

The ruling came a few days after McBurney criticized Willis in a hearing last week for her participation in the fund-raiser, calling it a “what-are-you-thinking moment.” He also expressed concern that the district attorney, as “the legal adviser to the grand jury,” was “on national media almost nightly talking about this investigation.”

Although the House select committee in Washington that is investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol has put on display how Trump and his allies sought to subvert the election results in several crucial states, it is Willis’s investigation that puts Trump and his allies in the most immediate legal peril.

The judge’s ruling concerning Jones is likely to have limited repercussions for Willis’s broader investigation since the ruling concerns only one of the 16 pro-Trump purported electors.

A spokesperson for the district attorney’s office was not available to comment Monday.

The Georgia investigation is gaining increasing attention as it engulfs more of Trump’s allies and advisers. Trump’s personal lawyer, former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, has been ordered by a judge to testify Aug. 9. Lawyers for Senator Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina, are fighting efforts to compel him to testify, as are lawyers for Representative Jody Hice, Republican of Georgia, a stalwart Trump ally who led efforts in the House in January 2021 to stop the certification of electoral votes.

Willis is also seeking to compel testimony from John Eastman, an architect of the legal strategy intended to keep Trump in power, as well as other lawyers — Kenneth Chesebro, Jacki Pick Deason, Jenna Ellis, and Cleta Mitchell — who played important roles in the effort.

Eleven of the other pro-Trump purported electors in Georgia asked McBurney to have Willis disqualified from investigating them as well, but the judge denied their motion, saying that none of them had shown that Willis’s office was “impaired by a conflict of interest” in their cases. The judge also denied their effort to quash the subpoenas they received.

The pro-Trump purported electors are slated to appear later this week before the special grand jury, which is meeting behind closed doors in a downtown Atlanta courthouse.

The fact that Jones could face indictment has injected a measure of drama into the lieutenant governor’s race in Georgia, one of several races that are being closely watched nationwide in the battleground Southern state. Bailey, a lawyer who formerly worked with Willis in the district attorney’s office, has accused Jones of participating in a “failed attempted overthrow of the American government.”

Jones said in a statement Monday that McBurney’s ruling was a “huge win” for him and accused Bailey of running a “smear campaign.”