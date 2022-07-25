The biggest obstacle to a better night-life in Boston? The T.

Trevor, a 24-year-old from East Boston who didn’t share a last name, said that “the bare minimum” is to have “the MBTA’s closing time match last call at the bars. It’s humiliating that we call ourselves a world-class city when our transit system is closed by midnight,” Trevor wrote.

At least that’s according to most readers who sent in their suggestions for how to make Boston less boring.

Perhaps to no one’s surprise, the biggest threat to a vibrant and world-class night-life in Boston is the T.

“The main issue to many is transportation,” said an unnamed reader. “Watch a venue empty out at 12:30 a.m. on a Friday night because everyone has to get the last T to get home . . . Boston has an attitude that there are no shift workers, night owls, or people who don’t work ‘normal’ hours. Just run SOMETHING, even every 1/2 hour, all night, until full service starts.”

“Everyone wants late night service,” said Pamela Sienna. “I would gladly pay 5-10 times the regular fare to be able to get home by public transportation.” Another anonymous reader wrote: “FIX THE T. The T must run all night. Nothing else will matter without transportation!” Maria Luna from Chelsea agrees. “Expand public transportation night service,” Luna wrote. “Otherwise it will be an elite nightlife for rich people who own a car (and can pay for parking) or take an expensive Uber.”

On and on it goes. As it turns out, the precarious status quo of the T is the reason why Boston can’t have nice things. It’s almost an irony: Boston doesn’t have the infrastructure to have a decent night-life, let alone transport its residents safely. We want a 2022 city that’s stuck with 1970s infrastructure.

Passengers broke an orange line train window to escape a train fire which occurred in the early morning rush hour on July 21, 2022. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

It’s not just last week’s headline-grabber when the Orange Line train dramatically caught fire on a bridge as it approached Somerville, causing one passenger to dive into the Mystic River in panic. Make no mistake, the T service routinely collapses in one way or another. During the Monday morning commute, it was a train with mechanical problems, which caused 30-minute delays on the Red Line.

The T is already operating under reduced hours after federal regulators sounded the alarm about the MBTA’s poor staffing capacity to safely run the subway service. So the Blue, Orange, and Red lines are running fewer trains on weekdays. To make matters worse, the MBTA is apparently having so much difficulty hiring dispatchers that regular subway service might not be back until next year.

In the face of such challenges, it feels like a luxury to demand that the T expand service well into the night so clubs, bars, and restaurants can operate longer hours. But it shouldn’t feel like a luxury — it should be the bare minimum.

Beyond calling for the T to restore late-night service, other readers took issue with the characterization of Boston as dull, or that the city even needs a position focused on night life.

“I’d prefer a day-time czar,” said an anonymous commenter, who listed goals like solving the Mass and Cass crisis and ensuring all Boston public schools are safe and provide quality education to students. But addressing those crises is not mutually exclusive with improving the city’s late-night scene. Boston policymakers are certainly capable of tackling several issues at once.

Other readers had more upbeat suggestions for Boston’s incoming, but yet-to-be hired, night-life czar. How about opening Chinatown as a night market? Or having Afrofuturism festivals? Make the North End streets and Newbury Street car-free, wrote another person.

“Boston needs to GET UP AND DANCE! . . . Hosting Neighborhood Dance Parties on Sunday afternoons in area parks and school parking lots with local DJs providing the music,” wrote Lorie Conway, a Boston resident. “Also, with all the great restaurants in Boston, how about a Monthly Food Fair along the Greenway, [or elsewhere] featuring a variety of food trucks and vendors.”

Conway would be happy to learn that Mayor Michelle Wu announced last week that she’s hosting free salsa, kizomba, R&B, and house music dance parties at City Hall Plaza starting Friday evening.

On another good note, nearly four decades after Massachusetts lawmakers banned happy hours the Legislature is attempting (again) to bring back the practice. Last week, the Senate added a local-option happy hour program to its economic development bill.

Here’s hoping. Many Bostonians would drink to that.

