fb-pixel Skip to main content
Editors' Picks

Harnessing the power of the ballot in Michigan

‘Folks are turned off to voting,’ because of a strict focus on politicians, not the people.

By Gabriel CohenUpdated July 25, 2022, 53 minutes ago

Being a Black man working on voting rights in a country that historically and currently works to suppress his vote is what actually drives Micheal Davis Jr. The Lansing native says he believes in issues over politics, people over politicians.

“The relationships and bonds I have made throughout this time, seeing our board members who have been in and around Michigan politics taking these lumps and bumps for so long and still actively participating is what gives me hope,” Davis says, executive director of Promote the Vote. And one thing that he has learned in mobilizing voters is, “Folks are turned off to voting,” because of a strict focus on politicians.

Davis spent the majority of his advocacy career in the labor movement. After graduating from the University of Michigan, Davis spent two years with the AmeriCorps Youth Empowerment Project in Ann Arbor. He followed that working for the United Auto Workers and AFL-CIO in Mississippi, Tennessee, Georgia, and Wisconsin.

“That was the biggest catalyst for me,” Davis says, “working with the people that I met in that work.”

Davis is currently working on a ballot initiative to enshrine voting as a fundamental right into the Michigan Constitution.

“It does three core things,” Davis says. “It protects against election subversion on the back end, expands the right to vote, and protects against intimidation at the polls.”

Davis understands the stakes.

“I know how important it is,” says Davis, “and how impactful it can be for some of these broad-ranging initiatives and policies that actually have a trickle-down effect for folks in the Black community and communities of color.”

Registered Michigan voters can sign up to circulate petitions here

Meet the Changemakers

Engaging the overlooked, inspiring the vote

Kadida Kenner, New Pennsylvania Project

Lighting a fire under immigrant youth

Lizeth Calderon, Power California

Helping people discover their power through civic education

Khalif Ali, Common Cause Pennsylvania

Fighting for Native American rights across the country

Samantha Kelty, Native American Rights Fund

Turning the volume up on Native Americans so we can all hear

Joey Williams, California Native Vote Project

She's in the courtroom so you can get to the polls

Jyoti Jasrasaria, Elias Law Group

The disability vote - making voting accessible to all

Bob Kafka, REV Up Texas

Harnessing the power of the ballot

Michael Davis Jr., Promote the Vote

Cultivating grassroots digital media to mobilize the vote

Nick Knudsen, DemCast USA

Centering identity, empowering Native American voices

Ta'jin Perez, Western Native Voice

Channeling resources toward voting rights

Reema Ahmad, Movement Voter Project

Fighting for access

Moné Holder, Florida Rising

Giving the formerly incarcerated the vote — and hope

Neil Volz, Florida Rights Restoration Coalition

Creating a blueprint for expanding voting rights

Isabela Villarreal, Next Up