Re “Officials grilled on T safety problems” (Page A1, July 19): In the article about an oversight hearing on Beacon Hill in which lawmakers pressed transportation officials about MBTA safety, I read the quote “What good does it do to keep the public in the dark?” with a sense of irony. It’s quite a question to come from a state senator, considering the lack of transparency in the Legislature. It’s time they ask the same question of themselves.

David Valade