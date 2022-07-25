Is Alan Dershowitz being canceled on Martha’s Vineyard?

So the timing is sublime for Dershowitz to argue, first in The New Yorker, that he has been canceled on Martha’s Vineyard for defending Donald Trump against impeachment, along with other legal causes out of sync with the island’s liberal intelligentsia. They include defending O.J. Simpson and Mike Tyson, and defending Jeffrey Epstein , a relationship that also led to an allegation, which he denies , that he had sexually abused one of Epstein’s victims. A follow-up story in The Martha’s Vineyard Times about his threat to sue the Chilmark Free Library because it won’t let him hold a book talk there inspired me to follow up with the famously controversial lawyer and emeritus Harvard law professor.

Alan Dershowitz has a newly-released book, “The Price of Principle: Why Integrity Is Worth the Consequences.” It’s about cancel culture, and about what he sees as a campaign to cancel Alan Dershowitz because, according to the book’s Amazon description, “he has insisted on sticking to his principles instead of choosing sides in the current culture and political war dividing our country.”

Will he really sue the library? “I’m trying to achieve a resolution,” he said via email. “The library banned me because I defended Trump [who I voted against twice]. They are a governmentally funded and tax exempt organization that is not permitted to discriminate on the basis of partisanship, viewpoint or who one defends. "

Strip away the self-promotional genius that’s embedded in the Dershowitz brand of advocacy, he has a point — if discrimination is happening.

A public library does not have to grant every request by a speaker for the use of its facilities, said Harvey Silverglate, a criminal defense lawyer and civil liberties lawyer who has known Dershowitz for decades and has worked with him on several cases. But in this case, said Silverglate, “Dershowitz had been giving an annual lecture for a number of years. There was a reasonable expectation that built up — by Alan, as well as those who came to listen to him annually — that he would give, and they would attend, a lecture every summer. The ‘coincidence’ that Alan was ‘canceled’ coincident with his association with Trump presents a factual question: Was there a legitimate reason for canceling Alan, or was he being censored for ideological or associational reasons?”

Ebba Hierta, director of the Chilmark Library, told The Martha’s Vineyard Times the library changed its mind about inviting Dershowitz, a longtime Chilmark resident, not because of any client he has represented, but because too many people showed up: “It became a public safety hazard. The building was overpacked. Staff were being abused and unable to deal with patron requests.” She insisted the same policy would apply if former president Barack Obama — who also owns a Vineyard home — asked to speak there.

Like Dershowitz, however, I suspect the library would somehow find a way to host Obama, for example, by limiting the tickets.

This is not the first time Dershowitz has complained about life on the Vineyard as a defender of Trump’s civil liberties. In a 2018 opinion piece for The Hill, he wrote that some of his old friends “are shunning me and trying to ban me from their social life on Martha’s Vineyard.” In that piece, he said an unnamed academic told people he would not attend any dinner or party to which Dershowitz was invited and “demanded ‘trigger warnings’ so that they can be assured of having ‘safe spaces’ in which they will not encounter me or my ideas.”

For The New Yorker, Dershowitz also related an incident in Chilmark, during which he said comedian Larry David rudely rebuffed his greeting: “I say, ‘Hey. Hi, Larry,’ and he turns away, and he just walks away. I say, ‘Larry, can’t we at least talk?’ He said, ‘No, You’re disgusting.’”

Encounters like that may be sad for Dershowitz. But how people deal privately with him is their own private business. Being shunned is the price of taking up unpopular causes, like Trump, on Martha’s Vineyard — where Hillary Clinton won 76 percent of the vote in 2016 and President Biden garnered 80 percent in 2020.

Yet a library is a different case. If it adopts a blanket policy of no speakers about politics or some other neutral criteria, Dershowitz said he would not object to his own cancellation.

When I contacted Hierta via email, she directed me to the library website, which states among other things, “We do not host programs that support or oppose specific political or religious agendas, though we permit programs of an educational nature covering political or religious traditions and information.” She said Dershowitz “contacted me on July 13, demanded a speaking engagement, and announced his intention to sue me personally, the library, and the town if we did not bow to his demands.” Added Hierta: “As I am under threat of a lawsuit by one of the most influential lawyers in the country, I’ve been advised not to comment further.”

Dershowitz said he loves public libraries, and always contributed proceeds from his Chilmark library talks to that facility. “I hope and believe we can resolve this in a mutually satisfactory and amicable way,” he said. But, he added, “please don’t believe that this has nothing to do with my opposition to Trump’s impeachment.”

Agreed. But also, please don’t expect anyone to believe this has nothing to do with selling a new book.

Joan Vennochi is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.