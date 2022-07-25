Meet the graduate students who produced our Changemakers project

Be sure to follow The Emancipator on TikTok and Instagram for more engaging news about voting and why it matters like never before.

Meet the graduate students at Northeastern University’s School of Journalism who curated The Emancipator’s voter education initiative under the guidance of Prof. Dan Zedek. In addition to crafting profiles of voting rights organizers working at the grassroots level to connect people and their issues at the polls, they programmed our voter chatbot that allows individuals to catch up on the latest ins and outs of voting state by state.

Adarsh Bhat is a graduate student in the Media Innovation program at Northeastern University’s School of Journalism. Bhat is a multimedia journalist working on video documentaries with an international focus. Bhat is from Mumbai, India.

Gabriel Cohen is a graduate student in the Media Advocacy program at Northeastern University’s School of Journalism with a focus on legal writing and court and government reform. He has worked as a documentary filmmaker, a research assistant on the Reinventing Local TV News project and as an organizer for the 2008 Obama campaign. Cohen is from Providence, Rhode Island.

Marigo Farr is a graduate student in the Media Innovation program at Northeastern University’s School of Journalism. Farr has reported on social and environmental justice as a staff member of The Scope and as a Climate Solutions Fellow at Grist. Farr is from Boston, Massachusetts.

Julia Wagner is a graduate student in the Media Advocacy program at Northeastern University’s School of Journalism with a focus on environmental justice. Wagner currently works on the Marketing and Communications team of the Product Stewardship Institute. Wagner is from Niskayuna, New York.

TikTok Videos

Dakotah Kennedy is a graduate student in the Media Advocacy program at Northeastern University’s School of Journalism where she works with the Civil Rights and Restorative Justice Project. She is also the host of her own radio program, Abolish Arkham, that combines her interests in the criminal legal system and pop culture. Kennedy is from Portland, Oregon.

Cheryl Daniel is a graduate student in the Media Advocacy program at Northeastern University’s School of Journalism. She is passionate about creating effective communication strategies for various public policy areas to advocate and inform underrepresented communities. Daniel is from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Melissa Clavijo is a graduate student in the Media Innovation program at Northeastern University’s School of Journalism focused on social media content and audience strategy. She is passionate about creating innovative content through reporting, podcasting and video. Clavijo is from Guayaquil, Ecuador.

Sarah Vican is a graduate student in the Media Advocacy program at Northeastern University’s School of Journalism. Vican is from East Greenwich, Rhode Island.

VoteChat Programmers

Maria Bonnemaison is a graduate student in the Media Innovation program at Northeastern University’s School of Journalism with a focus on interactive storytelling and multimedia journalism. Bonnemaison is from Miami, Florida.

Yingyi Chen is a graduate student in the Media Innovation program at Northeastern University’s School of Journalism. Chen is from Bijie, Guizhou province, China.

Zhaozhou Dai is a graduate student in the Media Innovation program at Northeastern University’s School of Journalism. Dai is from Wenzhou, Zhejiang, China.

Danica Jefferies is a graduate student in the Media Innovation program at Northeastern University’s School of Journalism with a focus on data analysis and interactive storytelling. Jefferies currently works on the data graphics team for NBC News, reporting on health and science. Jefferies is from Charlottesville, Virginia.

Xiaoxi Ma is a graduate student in the Media Innovation program at Northeastern University’s School of Journalism with a focus on data, data visualization and interactive storytelling. Ma is from Shandong province, China.

Yuuki Nishida is a graduate student in the Media Advocacy program at Northeastern University’s School of Journalism and School of Law. He is a Media Fellow for Equally American, a non-profit that fights to advance equality and civil rights for citizens living in the U.S. territories, working on media advocacy strategy. Nishida is from Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands.

Kedi Zhu is a graduate student in the Media Innovation program at Northeastern University’s School of Journalism. Zhu is from Ningbo, Zhejiang, China.

Arden Bastia is a graduate student in the Media Innovation program at Northeastern University’s School of Journalism, with a focus on storytelling and social justice. Bastia is from Providence, Rhode Island.