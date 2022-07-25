Nuclear power: that ill-fitting puzzle piece in the climate scheme

Faced with the existential threat of our climate emergency, it is tempting to accept the costs of nuclear power, including environmental hazards, security risks, and even periodic catastrophes, as necessary and lesser evils. Historically, however, nuclear has been inimical to energy efficiency and renewable energy. Fossil fuel use grew dramatically during the nuclear period, during which utility companies actively resisted efficiency and solar development.

The heart of former state environmental affairs secretary (and onetime Seabrook nuclear plant protester) John DeVillars is surely in the right place. But his arguments in favor of nuclear power plants do not reflect the impact that another round of nuclear subsidies would have on the growth of renewable energy ( “Part of the solution to climate change is nuclear power,” Opinion, July 18).

Advertisement

My colleagues in the antinuclear movement considered nuclear power to be the greatest obstacle to the development of renewables, which threatened the companies’ centralized business model. The destruction of this model opened the door to Mass Save and to the renewable energy credits that are fueling the rapid development and deployment of photovoltaics.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

There is little reason to believe this impact has changed. In California, a proposal to extend the life of the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Plant threatens to undermine the economics of rooftop solar. In Ohio, legislation to bail out the Davis-Besse and Perry nuclear plants was used to keep the Sammis coal plant operating after what had been its planned retirement in 2020. The Ohio bailout also cut efficiency and renewables.

Abstract comparisons of the relative risks of climate vs. nuclear are only part of the story. In the real world, nuclear choices have consequences for the political, economic, and financial systems that will determine our survival. By focusing on the former, and ignoring the latter, DeVillars and other smart people of integrity are, regrettably, missing a forest of climate jeopardy for the trees.

Advertisement

Adam Auster

Arlington

The writer was the field director for the Clamshell Alliance, an antinuclear organization founded in 1976 to oppose the Seabrook nuclear power plant, from 1982 to 1984.





The greatest challenge for nuclear power is economics

I am retired after working in the nuclear industry for more than 45 years. I certainly agree with the op-ed by John DeVillars that presents the case for nuclear energy as a component of fighting global warming. I also agree that safety has never been a significant issue with nuclear power. I would have no fear of living next to a nuclear plant.

The challenge for nuclear power moving forward is economics. We have not built a nuclear plant on schedule and on budget for decades. Of the four advanced AP1000 reactors that began construction in the Southeast, two have been cancelled due to projected cost and two remain under construction, but at twice the estimated total cost.

They can be built economically. Japan built four advanced boiling water reactors, each in less than four years. Hopefully new designs, such as small modular reactors, will prove to be easier and cheaper to build. That will determine the success of nuclear.

Darvin Kapitz

Westborough





Nuclear’s many dangers cannot be downplayed

John DeVillars has excellent credentials as an environmentalist; however, I was surprised that he minimized the many dangers of nuclear power in “Part of the solution to climate change is nuclear power.” He did not present evidence that new technology will address the risks related to meltdowns and the environmental and health risks secondary to accumulation and disposal of nuclear waste.

Advertisement

Granted, meltdowns are rare, but each such nuclear accident creates long-lasting environmental damage. DeVillars downplays the degree to which meltdowns result in significant adverse health effects, particularly cancer.

The psychosocial toll resulting from disruption of communities surrounding nuclear power plants that suffer meltdowns is rarely addressed and is profound. The greatest impact is on frail elderly adults. This was well-documented after the Fukushima nuclear disaster.

Devillars makes just one brief reference to the problem of managing nuclear waste. I find it ironic that these problems were eloquently addressed in the letters by Diane Turco and others on the opposite page of the same edition of the Globe (“In the shadow of Pilgrim nuclear plant, EPA warning reverberates,” July 18).

Even if the power plants are made “safer,” they would be only as safe as the willingness of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to hold the nuclear power industry accountable. The track record of federal oversight and compliance by the industry has been appalling.

It is painfully evident that we need to find the political and social will to implement immediate solutions to the climate crisis. Nuclear energy, even with supposedly new and safer technologies, is not the answer.

Daniel Shaw

Newton