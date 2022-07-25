A tantalizing report has Celtics fans once again dreaming of adding Kevin Durant

While it’s an eye-opening headline and social media post, ESPN’s story notes more than once that any potential deal appears to be a long way off. Among the phrases in the story: “The Celtics appear no closer to acquiring Durant than others,” and “there are no deals believed to have traction for Durant, and no team has yet to reach the significant threshold that the Nets have set to trade one of the league’s most talented players.”

Celtics fans awoke Monday morning to a tantalizing “Woj bomb” from ESPN NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski, who reported on ESPN’s website at 2:28 a.m. and on Twitter at 2:31 a.m. that the Celtics have talked to the Nets about star Kevin Durant, who has requested a trade.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania, who often runs side-by-side with Wojnarowski in breaking NBA news, added his sources indicated the Celtics offered a package including Jaylen Brown that was rejected.

In early July, the Celtics boosted a roster that reached the NBA Finals by trading for point guard Malcolm Brogdon and adding free agent Danilo Gallinari. En route to the finals, the Celtics eliminated Durant and the Nets in four games in the first round of the playoffs, but were defeated in six games in the finals by the Warriors.

The Celtics have been connected to Durant before, most notably in the summer of 2016 when Durant was a free agent and Boston’s pitch included then-Patriots quarterback Tom Brady joining the delegation that visited Durant in the Hamptons region of New York as well as a Twitter message from Red Sox slugger David Ortiz. Durant ended up choosing the Warriors.

In the 2021-22 regular season, Durant averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game. He scored 39 points in Game 4 vs. the Celtics, but it wasn’t enough to prevent a sweep.

Durant is 33 and has played 14 seasons in the NBA for four teams, compiling a 27.2 points per game scoring average. He missed the 2019-2020 season because of an Achilles’ injury.