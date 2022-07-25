Former Patriots receiver Danny Amendola, two-time champion, retiring

Despite interest from teams as a free agent this offseason, former Patriots receiver Danny Amendola has decided to call it a career after 13 seasons in the NFL.

The two-time Super Bowl champion told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that his career “was better than I could have ever imagined.”

After going undrafted out of Texas Tech, Amendola caught on as a productive receiver with the St. Louis Rams before signing with New England in 2013. He caught 230 passes for 2,383 yards and 12 touchdowns, helping the Patriots to rings in Super Bowl XLIX and Super Bowl LI.