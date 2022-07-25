fb-pixel Skip to main content
Guardians at Red Sox | 7:10 p.m. (NESN)

Game 97: Guardians at Red Sox lineups and notes

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,Updated July 25, 2022, 16 minutes ago
Nick Pivetta is 1-0, with a 2.57 ERA in one career start against Cleveland that came June 24 when he pitched seven innings.Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

After getting swept by the Blue Jays over the weekend, the Red Sox will host Cleveland for a four-game series.

At least the Guardians are not in the American League East. Sunday’s 8-4 loss to Toronto dropped the Sox to 12-29 in the division. They are 0-11-1 in 12 series against AL East rivals this season.

Nick Pivetta will be on the mound as the Sox look to go over. 500.

Here is a preview.

Lineups

GUARDIANS (48-46): TBA

Pitching: RHP Zach Plesac (2-7, 4.02 ERA)

RED SOX (48-48): TBA

Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (8-7, 4.50 ERA)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Guardians vs. Pivetta: Andrés Giménez 2-3, Austin Hedges 2-9, Steven Kwan 1-4, Josh Naylor 1-3, José Ramírez 1-3, Franmil Reyes 1-3, Amed Rosario 6-15, Myles Straw 1-5

Red Sox vs. Plesac: Xander Bogaerts 1-5, Jackie Bradley Jr. 0-3, Bobby Dalbec 2-3, J.D. Martinez 5-8, Kevin Plawecki 1-3, Rob Refsnyder 1-2, Yolmer Sánchez 2-5, Alex Verdugo 0-2, Christian Vázquez 1-4

Stat of the day: The Red Sox have lost five in a row and 13 of their last 16 games.

Notes: Pivetta is 1-0 with 2.57 ERA in one career start against Cleveland that came June 24 when he pitched seven innings. … Plesac is 1-0, with a 4.11 ERA in three career starts against the Sox. … Jackie Bradley Jr. has his two home runs in his last three games after hitting one over his first 82 games. … Alex Verdugo is 9-for-19 over his last five games at Fenway Park. … Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario has an 11-game hitting streak and is batting .444 (20-for-45) with six doubles, one triple, eight RBIs, two walks and eight runs during the stretch. … Outfielder Steven Kwan has hit safely in 13 of his past 15 games, going 24-for-65 (.369) with six doubles, one home run, seven RBIs and 13 runs.

