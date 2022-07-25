Game 97: Guardians at Red Sox lineups and notes

After getting swept by the Blue Jays over the weekend, the Red Sox will host Cleveland for a four-game series.

At least the Guardians are not in the American League East. Sunday’s 8-4 loss to Toronto dropped the Sox to 12-29 in the division. They are 0-11-1 in 12 series against AL East rivals this season.

Nick Pivetta will be on the mound as the Sox look to go over. 500.