Game 97: Guardians at Red Sox lineups and notes

After getting swept by the Blue Jays over the weekend, the Red Sox will host Cleveland for a four-game series.
At least the Guardians are not in the American League East. Sunday’s 8-4 loss to Toronto dropped the Sox to 12-29 in the division. They are 0-11-1 in 12 series against AL East rivals this season.
Nick Pivetta will be on the mound as the Sox look to go over. 500.
Here is a preview.
Lineups
GUARDIANS (48-46): TBA
Pitching: RHP Zach Plesac (2-7, 4.02 ERA)
RED SOX (48-48): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (8-7, 4.50 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Guardians vs. Pivetta: Andrés Giménez 2-3, Austin Hedges 2-9, Steven Kwan 1-4, Josh Naylor 1-3, José Ramírez 1-3, Franmil Reyes 1-3, Amed Rosario 6-15, Myles Straw 1-5
Red Sox vs. Plesac: Xander Bogaerts 1-5, Jackie Bradley Jr. 0-3, Bobby Dalbec 2-3, J.D. Martinez 5-8, Kevin Plawecki 1-3, Rob Refsnyder 1-2, Yolmer Sánchez 2-5, Alex Verdugo 0-2, Christian Vázquez 1-4
Stat of the day: The Red Sox have lost five in a row and 13 of their last 16 games.
Notes: Pivetta is 1-0 with 2.57 ERA in one career start against Cleveland that came June 24 when he pitched seven innings. … Plesac is 1-0, with a 4.11 ERA in three career starts against the Sox. … Jackie Bradley Jr. has his two home runs in his last three games after hitting one over his first 82 games. … Alex Verdugo is 9-for-19 over his last five games at Fenway Park. … Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario has an 11-game hitting streak and is batting .444 (20-for-45) with six doubles, one triple, eight RBIs, two walks and eight runs during the stretch. … Outfielder Steven Kwan has hit safely in 13 of his past 15 games, going 24-for-65 (.369) with six doubles, one home run, seven RBIs and 13 runs.
