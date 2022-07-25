Green Bay police review video in which officer grabs Packers’ AJ Dillon

After fans booed and Dillon appeared to offer an explanation, the officer backed off and allowed Dillon to jump into the stands. When the video started to gain attention on social media, Dillon tweeted out his account of what happened.

Video posted on social media showed Dillon in the end zone greeting fans in the stands during the exhibition match between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City FC. Dillon appeared to be on the verge of doing a Lambeau leap into the crowd when the video showed an officer grabbing him by the back of his collar and giving him a shove.

Green Bay police say their internal affairs department is conducting a review after a video on social media showed an officer grabbing Packers running back A.J. Dillon during a Saturday night soccer match at Lambeau Field.

“It is clear that there was a miscommunication between the officer and Mr. Dillon,” Green Bay police chief Chris Davis said Monday in a statement. “The Green Bay Police Department appreciates the perspective and supportive words from Mr. Dillon. The Green Bay Police Department Professional Standards/Internal Affairs Division has initiated a review of this incident.”

Davis’ statement didn’t identify the officer shown on the video.

Dillon said on social media that a couple of security officials had helped him come down to the field during a rain delay in Saturday’s soccer match so that he could do a Lambeau leap to excite the crowd.

“I’m assuming [the officer] missed them telling me to come down,” Dillon said.

In a later tweet, Dillon described the incident as “just miscommunication between parties.”

NFL enters media streaming marketplace with ‘NFL+’ service

The NFL is making its move into offering its own media streaming platform, announcing the launch of its “NFL+” service.

Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a phone interview with The Associated Press that the direct-to-consumer offering gives the league the ability to understand what fans and non-fans are seeking in terms of content and customize it for them.

“We think this is a major step forward. It will evolve, build and get better as more and more content becomes available on this platform. The work that we’ve done either with other offerings or research has helped us sort of frame this in a way that we think would be very attractive and engage our fans.”

The launch of “NFL+” comes as 15 games on Thursday night will be carried exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The “Sunday Ticket” package of out-of-market Sunday games currently will expire at the end of this season. Amazon, Apple, and Google have emerged as the frontrunners to take over the rights that DirecTV has held since 1994.

“NFL+” will allow fans to view out-of-market preseason games on all devices; local and national regular-season and postseason games on mobile devices; team and national radio feeds, NFL Network shows on-demand along with the NFL Films archive. It could also include content produced by teams. It will be able to be accessed through the NFL app and website.

It is an upgrade of the “Game Pass” service that has been available to fans in the United States since 2015. The league began offering a package in which fans could watch replays of games online — appropriately called “Game Rewind” — in 2009. It started to gain favor among fans and analysts in 2012 when it added coaches film, including two angles where all 22 players on the field could be viewed.

Chicago mayor presents three options for improving Soldier Field

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot presented three options for renovating Soldier Field, the home of the Chicago Bears, but the team said it’s not interested.

Lightfoot proposed fully enclosing the stadium by rebuilding both end zones with columns that can support a dome; rebuilding both end zones with columns to make the stadium dome-ready; or modifying Soldier Field to be a multi-purpose stadium better suited for soccer.

“Any of these proposed renovations will allow Soldier Field to retain its role as an economic engine for Chicago for years to come,” Lightfoot said in a news release.

The mayor’s office estimated the costs of the three options would range from $900 million to $2.2 billion. It did not say how it would pay for any of the options.

The Bears had no new comment on Lightfoot’s proposals but the team reiterated the same statement it issued July 7 when a panel appointed by Lightfoot recommended the city explore enclosing Soldier Field.

“The only potential project the Chicago Bears are exploring for a new stadium development is Arlington Park. As part of our mutual agreement with the seller of that property, we are not pursuing alternative stadium deals or sites, including renovations to Soldier Field, while we are under contract,” that statement said.

The team signed a purchase agreement last year for a 326-acre site in suburban Arlington Heights, about 30 miles miles northwest of Soldier Field, that could be the site of a future stadium. President Ted Phillips has said that deal likely won’t close until early 2023, at which point the team will decide whether it’s “financially feasible to try to develop it further.”