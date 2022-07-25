Red Sox sign, welcome top draft picks Mikey Romero and Cutter Coffey

“Coming from the west coast, specifically California, you only see Fenway on TV and when you’re playing video games,” said Romero. “So to be here and to know all the great players that played here at Fenway, it’s awesome to be here, and to be able to possibly play here one day is honestly a great opportunity.”

Romero, taken 24th overall, signed for $2.3 million — well below the $2.9764 million slot value — while Coffey (No. 41) signed for slightly below at $1.85 million. Both spent time at Fenway prior to the series opener with the Guardians, taking batting practice on the field and meeting the team.

The Red Sox made it official Monday, signing their top two draft choices from earlier this month: California high school shortstops Mikey Romero and Cutter Coffey .

The two have known each other since they were 12 years old, and are excited to continue playing together.

“I didn’t really hear anything in the first couple rounds, then it kind of started moving fast. Got a couple phone calls,” said Coffey, who said he grew up a Red Sox fan. “Kind of all happened in a couple minutes.”

The two will travel to Fort Myers and begin training Tuesday. The Sox are particularly deep at shortstop in their system. Coffey said he hoped to stay in the infield, but is not opposed to a switch.

“I’m going to try to hit the ball,” said Coffey. “If I end up in the outfield [that’s fine].”

Live BP for Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha threw a live batting practice, after which the righthander — out since July 5 with shoulder inflammation — said his progression is trending upward, slowly.

“I think it’s a step in the right direction, getting out there and facing some hitters,” Wacha said. “I feel like it’s progressing pretty nicely.”

Wacha allowed a homer to Franchy Cordero on the first pitch he threw, but Cora was pleased with the session.

“He threw the ball well,” Cora said. “We talked a little bit, kind of like slow in the first inning, but then he felt comfortable and the fastball was OK. It was good to breaking ball. It was still kind of glove-side.”

Wacha, who was initially diagnosed with a “heavy arm,” said the next step for him would be another live BP or something similar in about five days.

“It’s still a little uncertain about what was causing the problem,” Wacha said. “But I feel like with, with the rehab that we’ve been doing, the amount of strength and mobility that we’ve been trying since we found out about it, I feel like it’s helped a lot.”

Connor Seabold, who last pitched July 8 before departing with a forearm strain, also threw a batting practice session.

Trevor Story commits to WBC

Trevor Story missed his ninth straight game since being hit in the right hand by a pitch, but did add some action to his schedule. He will play in the World Baseball Classic for Team USA in March, joining Mike Trout (who will captain the team) as an early public commitment. “Go and play. It’s a great tournament,” said manager Alex Cora , who managed Puerto Rico to a runner-up finish to Team USA in the 2017 tournament, the last held. “Obviously for the countries, I don’t want to say USA was late to the party to buy into it, but I think when they did the last one [in 2017] it was kind of like, ‘Oh, it’s fun. It’s really fun.’ I think that with guys talking about it, like Nolan Arenado, Buster Posey, Marcus Stroman [was great].” Story took batting practice and stood in the box during Seabold and Wacha’s live batting practice . . . Rich Hill (left knee sprain) is scheduled to go on a rehab assignment Wednesday . . . Christian Arroyo (left groin strain) could begin a rehab assignment in the next few days . . . J.D. Martinez (back spasms) wasn’t in the lineup for the fourth consecutive game . . . The Red Sox made a minor trade, acquiring outfielder Abraham Almonte from Milwaukee for cash considerations. The 33-year-old switch hitter, who has played for six organizations across nine seasons, will report to Triple A Worcester. He has not appeared in the majors this season . . . The game was delayed by rain for 38 minutes after the third inning.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.