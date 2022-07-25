The sky is the limit for scintillating US track star Sydney McLaughlin

It was as if the sublime US track star were anchoring the entire World Championships to a triumphant finish when she took the final, gold-medal-winning turn in the final event on the track Sunday night in Oregon, giving the Americans gold in the 4x400 relay.

Already the breakout star of the meet after an incredible race in the 400 hurdles, McLaughlin is running against history now. The metaphorical baton has been passed, from the great Allyson Felix, who extended her farewell appearance by running a leg in the 4x400 heats, to McLaughlin, the 22-year-old who broke out as a high school teenage phenom back in Rio 2016.

With a sizzling run of 50.68 seconds, McLaughlin obliterated a stacked field in her signature race, the 400 hurdles, winning gold and besting her own world record by an amazing .73 seconds. The first woman to break 51 seconds, she would have placed seventh with that time in the regular 400-meter race — you know, the one without the 10 hurdles. And she doesn’t see any need to slow down now.

Who knows how fast she might be by Paris 2024?

“I think there’s still more to go,” McLaughlin told reporters in Oregon. “I think that we’re all figuring out that, yes, there are 10 barriers, but we can run them a lot faster than people think.”

Such an intriguing thought, especially as McLaughlin also said she and her coach Bobby Kersee are considering adding a non-hurdling sprint event to her repertoire heading up to the next Olympics. But what struck me most was how the transcendent star described the feeling during her gold-medal race, the one she also won last summer in Tokyo, more evidence of her ongoing separation from nearest rival and former world record-holder Dalilah Muhammad.

“It’s a flow state,” McLaughlin said. “Just putting everything you’ve done in practice into the race, to the point where you’re just letting your body do what it does. You’re not overthinking. You’re just releasing the gifts and talents that God’s given you.”

Beautiful sentiment.

A few other thoughts from the 10-day meet:

▪ Unfortunately, not all the news was so glowing.

Track and field, historically among the most popular and exciting sports to watch, had a chance to steal the spotlight in the slow summer sports stretch with this first-ever World Championship meet on US soil, but it barely made a dent beyond its entrenched, loyal fan base. And with a Summer Olympics date set for Los Angeles in 2028, how to penetrate the US market emerged as a huge concern for World Athletics president Sebastian Coe.

As Coe put it to reporters at the event, the US is not “punching its weight” (though in fairness, Eugene is not a big area and though amazing, the new Hayward Field had previously hosted the Prefontaine Classic and NCAA championships, risking fan fatigue).

“I’m probably not going to be Mr. Popular for saying this, but I don’t think in years past the sport has been marketed as well as it could have been in the US,” Coe said. “I think there was a complacency for many years that believed it was just enough to come back from an Olympic Games or a World Championships on top of the medals table. I think there’s now a much greater recognition that that in itself is important, but it’s not enough.”

Case in point: McLaughlin’s world-record hurdles run checked in at No. 10 on that night’s “SportsCenter” Top 10. It should have been a no-brainer at No. 1. Television announcer Ato Boldon called it “Beamonesque,” a reference to the greatest track feat of all time, Bob Beamon’s long jump in Mexico City in 1968.

In an effort to change the narrative, World Athletics has joined with USA Track & Field on an initiative called “Project USA” that hopes to push track and field back in the neighborhood of our mainstream pro sports.

As Coe put it, “For the very first time, it gives us a real-time audit of what we’re up against. We’ll look at the viewing numbers. We’ll look at seats. We’ll look at stadium capacity. We’ll look at broadcast. We’ll look at the way it’s got covered, the penetration.

“But it’s a cluttered, complicated marketplace. It’s a tough nut to crack. It’s not been made easier by the fact that at a time when we probably should as a sport have been focusing on engagement and promoting the athletes, it didn’t happen in the way it should have been done.”

▪ US male sprinters came back in a big way after a relatively disappointing showing in Tokyo, where a failure to reach the finals of the 4x100 cast a pall over the Olympic results. Though there was still some baton-handoff messiness, a silver medal in the 4x100 at the Worlds was a marked improvement.

But nothing beat the 200 meters for drama, with Noah Lyles and all his demonstrative, crowd-pumping glory besting stoic teenager Erriyon Knighton, who at 18 is one of the sport’s rising stars.

The 25-year-old Lyles set an American record of 19.31 seconds, breaking the 19.32 of the legendary Michael Johnson.

▪ Over in the 100 meters, the American men swept the podium for the first time since 1991, with Fred Kerley taking gold, followed by Marvin Bracy and Trayvon Bromell, who needed a photo finish to figure out silver and bronze.

“Feels amazing to do it on home soil,” Kerley said. “We said the USA was going to do it and we got the job done today.”

In fairness, Olympic champ Marcell Jacobs of Italy withdrew with an injury.

▪ If you remember one of the most heartwarming Olympic moments when high jumpers Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy shared a gold medal in a beautiful display of sportsmanship and respect, then you had to let out a cheer for Barshim when he won a third straight world title.

