Terry Francona recalls how David Ortiz’s personality emerged back in 2004

“I think the biggest thing from my side of it was I knew David . . . before he was Big Papi,” said Francona, now the Guardians manager. “I don’t think I ever referred to him as Big Papi. He was always David. And that part of him is so special.

The bullet points on what became a Hall of Fame resume hadn’t started forming yet. The personality big enough for billboards was still in its nascent stages. But Francona knew a star when he saw one.

David Ortiz already had seven major league seasons under his belt, including one promising year in Boston, by the time Terry Francona walked into the clubhouse in 2004 as the new manager.

Advertisement

“You guys have been around and you’ve seen when somebody comes into a room, he can light that room up with that smile and his personality. Some guys come to Boston and kind of shrink. He kind of brought his personality out.”

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

In 14 years with the Red Sox, Ortiz won three World Series, went to 10 All-Star games, was named American League Championship Series MVP in 2004, led the American League in home runs in 2016, and won World Series MVP in 2013.

The more success he found, the more his legend grew. The ubiquity of Big Papi took Ortiz from Boston to Cooperstown. But the way Ortiz connected with people, Francona said, is what made him a lasting figure for one of baseball’s most storied franchises.

“The other stuff’s the easy stuff — the clutch hitting and everything,” Francona said. “I mean, that’s why he’s in the Hall of Fame. But, I mean, just the other stuff — the personality and his ability to make anybody feel welcome — is pretty special.”

Ortiz was enshrined Sunday in the Baseball Hall of Fame. He looked into the crowd and saw teammates spanning different eras, from Pedro Martinez to Johnny Damon to Kevin Youkilis to Jason Varitek to Mike Lowell.

Advertisement

As he ran through his list of thank yous, Ortiz said he was lucky to play for Francona. Between Francona and John Farrell, who was hired prior to the 2013 season, Ortiz said he had two managers who persistently built confidence.

“These guys did nothing but build my confidence, even throughout tough times,” Ortiz said. “I love you guys and I’m always gonna have you guys in my heart. Tito, wherever you are man, you know Papi’s got you. John as well.”

With the Guardians wrapping up the first leg of an 11-game road trip in Chicago on Sunday, then heading to Boston where they opened up a four-game set against the Sox on Monday, Francona wasn’t able to see much of the Hall of Fame proceedings. The Guardians were three games back of the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central when they arrived in Boston.

“I’ve got my hands full here,” Francona said.

The most he was able to catch were video clips as he hopped on an elevator. But Ortiz’s message got through.

“That’s part of our job is to help guys, wherever they’re at in their career — whether the top, the bottom, the middle,” Francona said. “He had some tough times here. He went through some tough stretches. We went through some tough stretches. But what matters is how you come through it. And I think when you do that you come through it stronger.”

Advertisement

When Francona learned the Sox will honor Ortiz during a pregame ceremony Tuesday night, his face lit up.

“I will enjoy that,” he said.

Asked if he could possibly get Ortiz to come of out his shell a bit, he quipped, “I’ll do my best.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.